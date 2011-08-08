版本:
Nikkei falls on U.S. downgrade, next focus is FOMC

 * Nikkei's drop seen limited after last week's tumble
 * Market focused on Fed comments this week
 * Nikkei may fall below 9,000 if no action by FOMC -analyst

 By Ayai Tomisawa	
 TOKYO, Aug 8 The Nikkei average fell on Monday
as investors remained concerned about the downgrade of U.S.
government debt, but falls were seen limited after last week's
tumble.	
 Standard & Poor's cut the long-term U.S. credit rating by
one notch to AA-plus on Friday on concerns about the
government's budget deficit and rising debt burden.	
 But analysts said after the Nikkei's fall of 5.4 percent 	
last week and with the dollar holding above 78 yen, drops in the
Japanese market may be limited.	
 Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Monday that
market trust in the dollar and U.S. Treasuries had not wavered,
signalling Tokyo's readiness to maintain its massive holdings of
U.S. government bonds. 	
Noda also said Group of Seven financial leaders agreed in a
telephone call early on Monday that excess volatility and
disorderly movements in exchange rates were undesirable.	
 The benchmark Nikkei was down 1.0 percent at
9,203.85, while the broader Topix lost 1.2 percent to 791.12.	
 Market analysts said that with the Federal Reserve's
policy-setting committee, the FOMC, meeting on Tuesday investors
are watching for any specific statement by the Fed on whether it
will ease monetary policy further.	
 "Selling is not done yet. Investors are focusing on whether
the Fed may hint at easing such as quantitative easing. If it
doesn't, investors may signal disappointment by selling stocks,"
said Toshio Sumitani, a senior strategist at Tokai Tokyo
Research Center, adding that if that happens the Nikkei may slip
below 9,000 for the first time since March.	
 Some market observers remain bearish about the global
economy and its potential repercussions on the Japanese market.
Goldman Sachs cut its recurring profit forecasts for companies
on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board, saying they may expect
a 5.2 percent decline in the financial year to next March,
followed by a 13.3 percent rebound the following year.	
 The brokerage also revised down its targets for the Topix
index to 850 from 890 in the next three months and to 900 from
910 in the next six months.	
  Olympus fell 2.6 percent to 2,477 yen after it
posted a 2.15 billion yen ($27.4 million) group net loss in the
April-June quarter against a profit of 1.5 billion yen in the
same period a year earlier due to weak sales following the March
11 earthquake-tsunami disaster.	
  Honda Motor Co was down 2.3 percent at 2,818 yen,
after earlier falling as far as 2,807 yen, an intraday low since
Nov. 4, after it said it plans to recall 2.49 million cars,
small SUVs and minivans worldwide, to repair a software problem
that could affect automatic transmissions.   	
The recall includes 1.5 million vehicles in the United
States, about 760,000 in China and 135,142 in Canada.
 	
	
 (Editing by Michael Watson)

