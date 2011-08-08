版本:
Nikkei falls more than 2 pct as Asian markets tumble

TOKYO Aug 8 The Nikkei average fell more than 2 percent on Monday, extending its losses as Asian markets tumbled after Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. sovereign debt rating.

The benchmark Nikkei was down 2.1 percent at 9,108.68 in early afternoon trade, while the broader Topix shed 2.2 percent to 783.24. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

