2011年 8月 8日

Nikkei slides over 2 pct on US downgrade, Asian mkt drop

TOKYO Aug 8 Japan's Nikkei stock average fell more than 2 percent on Monday as already poor sentiment following Standard & Poor's cut of the United States' credit rating was exacerbated by sharp drops in Asian markets.

The benchmark Nikkei closed down 2.2 percent at 9,097.56 after dropping as low as 9,057.29. The broader Topix fell 2.3 percent to 782.86. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

