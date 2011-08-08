版本:
Nikkei set to fall below 9,000 on Wall St plunge

 TOKYO, Aug 9 The Nikkei average is expected to
fall for the fourth straight day on Tuesday and slip below the
9,000 line for the first time since March 17 after Wall Street
plunged in heavy volume, reacting to the downgrade of U.S.
sovereign debt.	
 Analysts said despite its already cheap valuations the Tokyo
market is un likely avoid repercussions of the downgrade shock,
prompting investors to unload risky assets.	
 "Most investors seem to have downplayed the impact of the
S&P downgrade on U.S. debt. We may see further downside in the
coming days depending on whether there is action by the Federal
Reserve," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, a strategist at SMBC Friend
Securities. "Investors are likely to flee stocks and shift to
bonds."	
 Panic selling on Wall Street saw the S&P 500's worst day
since December 2008, with every stock in the benchmark index
ending in negative territory.	
  Market participants are now looking to the Federal Open
Market Committee meeting on Tuesday for indications as to
whether the Fed might ease monetary policy further.	
 Analysts also said adding to concerns about the U.S. economy
and ongoing woes about European debt problems, worries about
China's inflation persist in the market while investors are
keeping an eye on China's consumer price data due on Tuesday
morning.	
 Weakness in U.S. banking shares may take a toll on Japanese
banks, analysts added.	
  Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,720, down 400 points  	
from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 9,120.	
 The benchmark Nikkei closed down 2.2 percent at
9,097.56 on Monday. The broader Topix fell 2.3 percent to
782.86.	
	
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2235 GMT ------------	
                 INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG	
S&P 500                   1119.46     -6.66%   -79.920	
USD/JPY                   77.63       -0.21%    -0.160	
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.3162          --    -0.247	
SPOT GOLD                 1720.4       0.29%     4.900	
US CRUDE            CLc1       81.18       -0.16%    -0.130	
DOW JONES                 10809.85    -5.55%   -634.76	
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                     	
	
> Wall St plummets as fear jumps on historic downgrade   
> Swiss franc, yen jump on downgrade, euro debt fear   
> US bonds soar on safe-haven bid despite downgrade     
> Gold soars over $1,700 on debt fears, equities tumble 
> Oil slumps 5 pct, US downgrade stokes econ angst      	
 STOCKS TO WATCH    	
 -- Elpida Memory Inc 	
 Elpida, the world's No.3 maker of dynamic random-access
memory, said on Monday it tumbled to a quarterly operating loss
on sliding chip prices and a strong yen. 	
 -- Toyota Industries 	
 Toyota Industries will double its forklift production
capacity in China this September, the Nikkei business daily
reported. 	
 -- Itochu Corp 	
 Itochu plans to combine two domestic units that handle
staples such as wheat and rice on Oct. 1 in response to the
shrinking Japanese market, the Nikkei business daily reported.
 	
 -- Tokyo Electric Power Co 	
 Tepco is expected to report about 500 billion yen ($6.44
billion) of extraordinary losses for the April-June quarter to
make provisions for compensation to victims of the Fukushima
Daiichi nuclear crisis, the Nikkei reported. 	
 -- Suzuki Motor Corp 	
 Suzuki said it has no plans to end its partnership with
Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), denying a German media report that the
two automakers would part ways due to differences over
leadership roles. 	
 -- Showa Shell Sekiyu KK <5002.T	
 Showa Shell and Saudi Electricity Co (SEC) have
started a 500-kilowatt (kW) solar power plant in Saudi Arabia,
an executive at the Saudi state utility said on Monday.
 	
 --Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' , Hitachi Ltd
 	
 Mitsubishi Heavy president said his company has no plans to
start merger talks with Hitachi, the Mainichi daily reported on
Monday, in the first public denial by its top executive.
 
($1 = 77.670 Japanese Yen)	
	
 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Michael Watson)

