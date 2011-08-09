Nikkei falls 4 pct, below 9,000 as players flee stocks

* Investors flee stocks -traders

* Redemptions and margin calls may be seen -traders

* Nikkei may see further selling this week if no easing hit from FOMC

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 9 The Nikkei average tumbled more than 4 percent and fell below the 9,000 mark for the first time since March 17 on Tuesday as investors fled stocks in the wake of a plunge on Wall Street after a downgrade of U.S. sovereign debt.

Despite relatively cheap valuations, the Tokyo market could not avoid the repercussions of the downgrade, which prompted investors to unload risky assets.

Analysts said many investors initially underestimated the potential market impact of the Standard & Poor's downgrade of U.S. debt, with the Nikkei posting a less severe slide on Monday, but it now looked vulnerable with new sell orders coming in and the potential for fund redemptions and margin calls.

"Foreign investors wasted little time to unload Japanese stocks, and there may be more selling in the coming days," said Makoto Nagahori, head of equities at Instinet, adding that investors may hedge against potential losses ahead of the Nikkei options settlement on Friday.

The Nikkei average dropped 4.0 percent to 8,730.88, while the broader Topix fell 3.9 percent to 752.47.

Panic selling on Wall Street brought the S&P 500's worst day since December 2008, with every stock in the benchmark index ending in negative territory.

In the Japanese market, all of the Topix's 33 subsectors are in negative territory, with oil shares and trading houses underperforming on falling crude prices.

Inpex tumbled 6.7 percent to 491,000 yen, JX Holdings dived 6.7 percent to 471 yen and Mitsui & Co fell 4.7 percent to 1,251 yen.

U.S. crude oil prices fell below $80 on Tuesday for the first time since October 2010, extending the previous day's decline of almost $6 after the U.S. rating downgrade hieghtened concerns about slowing economic activity and energy demand by the world's top user.

Market participants are now looking to the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Tuesday for indications as to whether the Fed might ease monetary policy further.

In addition to concerns about the U.S. economy and Europe's debt problems, analysts noted that worries about Chinese inflation persist in the market and that investors will be watching China's consumer price data due on Tuesday.

"Wise traders would wait until tomorrow to take positions, as selling due to the issuance of margin calls may drag the market down further," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, a strategist at SMBC Friend Securities.

Tokyo Electric Power Co plunged 11.5 percent to 344 yen after the Nikkei business daily said the utility was expected to report about 500 billion yen ($6.4 billion) in extraordinary losses for the April-June quarter to make provisions for compensation to victims of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster. (Editing by Edmund Klamann)