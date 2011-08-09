Nikkei recoups some ground on bargain hunting, FOMC in focus

* Retail investors seen bargain hunting -traders
* Foreign investors flee stocks -traders
* Redemptions and margin calls seen -traders
* Nikkei may see further selling unless Fed eases
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 9 The Nikkei average trimmed falls
after tumbling more than 4 percent in heavy volume on Tuesday as
retail investors bought on dips, though the mood remained sour
as focus turned to a U.S. Federal Reserve policy-setting
meeting.
While foreign investors fled stocks after Wall
Street tumbled in the wake of Standard & Poor's downgrade to
U.S. sovereign debt, retail investors bought sharp decliners and
futures players bought on dips, traders said.
The benchmark Nikkei was down 2.4 percent
at 8,881.31 after falling as low as 8,656.79, just above an
intraday low marked on March 17 of 8,639.56.
Analysts said that if the Nikkei drops below that point the
next support is seen at 8,227.63, an intraday low posted on
March 15.
The broader Topix dropped 2.5 percent to
763.33.
Tokyo shares are widely seen as undervalued as those listed
on the Topix are trading just below book value, while those on
Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 are at about 2.0 times
book value, analysts said.
"I still don't think people are running out of
here in panic, if there's such a thing as an orderly decline
(this is it)," said a trader for a foreign brokerage in Tokyo.
"Some people think we're massively oversold and we're due for a
bounce."
Market participants are now looking to the Federal
Open Market Committee meeting on Tuesday for indications on
whether the Fed might ease monetary policy further.
"Wise traders would wait until tomorrow to take positions,
as selling due to the issuance of margin calls may drag the
market down further," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, a strategist at
SMBC Friend Securities.
Panic selling on Wall Street brought the S&P 500's worst day
since December 2008, with every stock in the benchmark index
ending in negative territory.
NEGATIVE SECTORS
In the Japanese market, 32 of the Topix's 33 subsectors were
negative, with oil shares and trading houses underperforming on
falling crude prices.
Inpex tumbled 6.6 percent to 491,500 yen, JX
Holdings dived 5.7 percent to 475 yen and Mitsui & Co
dropped 2.2 percent to 1,223 yen.
U.S. crude oil prices fell below $80 on Tuesday for the
first time since October 2010, extending the previous day's
decline of almost $6 after the U.S. rating downgrade heightened
concerns about slowing economic activity and energy demand by
the world's top user.
Tokyo Electric Power Co saw volatile trade as
retail investors unloaded the stock while day traders engaged in
margin trading.
It was down 2.6 percent to 379 yen in mid-afternoon trade
after hitting an intraday-low of 335 yen after the Nikkei
business daily said the utility was expected to report
extraordinary losses of about 500 billion yen ($6.4 billion) for
the April-June quarter to make provisions for compensation to
victims of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear crisis.
Elpida Memory Inc dropped 10 percent to 566 yen
after tumbling as low as 538 yen. Investors rushed to sell
shares in the world's No.3 maker of dynamic random-access memory
chips after it reported a quarterly operating loss on sliding
chip prices and a stronger yen.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Joseph
Radford)