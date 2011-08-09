Nikkei ends down 1.7 pct after Wall St rout; Fed eyed

TOKYO, Aug 9 The Nikkei stock average closed down 1.7 percent on Tuesday, having trimmed losses on bargain hunting after the index tumbled more than 4 percent in the wake of a plunge on Wall Street and a downgrade of U.S. sovereign debt.

Investors are now turning their focus to a Federal Reserve meeting later on Tuesday for indications of whether the U.S. central bank might ease monetary policy further, market participants said.

The benchmark Nikkei ended down 153.08 points at 8,944.48, after falling as low as 8,656.79 in heavy trade. That was just above an intraday low marked on March 17 of 8,639.56.

The broader Topix dropped 1.6 percent to 770.39. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)