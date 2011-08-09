Nikkei ends down 1.7 pct after Wall St rout, Fed eyed

* Volume heaviest since March 23

* Retail investors seen bargain hunting -traders

* Foreign investors flee stocks -traders

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 9 The Nikkei average closed down 1.7 percent on Tuesday in heavy volume, cutting its losses on bargain hunting after tumbling more than 4 percent in the wake of a plunge on Wall Street and a downgrade of U.S. sovereign debt.

Investors are now turning their focus to a Federal Reserve meeting later on Tuesday for indications of whether the U.S. central bank might ease monetary policy further, market participants said.

While foreign investors fled stocks after Wall Street tumbled in the wake of Standard & Poor's downgrade of U.S. sovereign debt, retail investors bought sharp decliners and futures players bought on dips, traders said.

Some traders also cited talk of the Fed making an emergency statement before the U.S. market opens as one factor in the rebound, though most were dismissive of the rumour. The benchmark Nikkei ended down 153.08 points at 8,944.48, after falling as low as 8,656.79 in heavy trade. That was just above an intraday low marked on March 17 of 8,639.56.

Analysts said if the Nikkei fell below that point the next support was at 8,227.63, an intraday low posted on March 15.

The broader Topix lost 1.6 percent to 770.39.

Tokyo shares are widely seen as undervalued as those listed on the Topix are trading just below book value, while those on Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 are at about 2.0 times book value, analysts said.

"I still don't think people are running out of here in panic. If there's such a thing as an orderly decline (this is it)," said a trader for a foreign brokerage in Tokyo. "Some people think we're massively oversold and we're due for a bounce."

On Monday, panic selling on Wall Street brought the S&P 500's worst day since December 2008, with every stock in the benchmark index ending in negative territory.

NEGATIVE SECTORS

In the Japanese market, 32 of the Topix's 33 subsectors were negative, with oil shares and trading houses underperforming on falling crude prices.

Inpex tumbled 5.5 percent to 497,000 yen, JX Holdings dived 4.2 percent to 484 yen and Mitsubishi Corp dropped 2.8 percent to 1,842 yen.

U.S. crude oil prices fell below $80 on Tuesday for the first time since October 2010, extending the previous day's decline of almost $6 after the U.S. rating downgrade heightened concerns about slowing economic activity and energy demand by the world's top user.

Tokyo Electric Power Co saw volatile trade as retail investors unloaded it while day traders engaged in margin trading.

It ended flat at 389 yen, having hit an intraday-low of 335 yen after the Nikkei business daily said the utility was expected to report extraordinary losses.

After the close Tepco reported a net loss of 571.8 billion yen ($7.4 billion) for the April-June quarter, and booked a 400 billion yen charge to compensate victims of the radiation crisis at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

Elpida Memory Inc dropped 9.2 percent to 573 yen after tumbling as low as 538 yen. Investors rushed to sell shares in the world's No.3 maker of dynamic random-access memory chips after it reported a quarterly operating loss on sliding chip prices and a stronger yen.

Volume was high, with 3.3 billion shares changing hands on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board, the highest since March 23. Declining issues outnumbered advancing issues by 1,206 to 362. (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Michael Watson)