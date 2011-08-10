CORRECTED-Nikkei to rebound after Fed vows to keep rates near zero

(Corrects paragraph 1 to ... three-day losing streak, not
four-day ...)
TOKYO, Aug 10 The Nikkei share average is set to
rebound on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak, after
the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates near zero for another
two years sparked a rally in U.S. stocks.
In its policy statement, the Fed said U.S. economic growth
was proving considerably weaker than expected and said inflation
would remain contained for the foreseeable future. It added that
the unemployment rate, currently at 9.1 percent, would come down
only gradually.
Buying in U.S. stocks accelerated into the close and the S&P
500 posted its best day in more than two years, following a drop
of nearly 17 percent over the past weeks.
Analysts said that while the Fed's comments on the U.S.
economy may keep the yen strong against the dollar, investors
are likely to cheer the central bank's decision to take action,
which will prompt them to buy back most sectors on Wednesday.
"Investors will likely take heart in the fact that the Fed
promised to keep rates near zero until mid-2013, so the market
should be able to tolerate the strong-yen environment for the
time being," said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at
Daiwa Securities Capital Markets.
"Also, there are hopes for ETF buying by the BOJ and the
government is keeping an eye on a potential steep rise in the
yen so it's not like there won't be any actions coming out of
the domestic market at all."
The Bank Of Japan on Tuesday bought exchange trade funds for
25.6 billion yen.
Analysts also said there are signs that Tokyo shares are
oversold. The Nikkei was 9.3 percent below its 25-day moving
average as of Tuesday.
Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 9,110, up 110 points from
their Osaka JNIc1 close of 9,000.
The benchmark Nikkei ended down 1.7 percent at
8,944.48 on Tuesday, after falling as low as 8,656.79 in heavy
trade.
Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 9,000
and 9,200 on Wednesday.
The broader Topix lost 1.6 percent to 770.39.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2253 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1172.53 4.74% 53.070
USD/JPY 77.1 -0.12% -0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2746 -- -0.042
SPOT GOLD 1745.19 0.10% 1.790
US CRUDE CLc1 81.62 2.93% 2.320
DOW JONES 11239.77 3.98% 429.92
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St roars back in wild trade after Fed meeting
> Dollar plummets 5 pct vs Swiss franc after Fed remarks
> Yields hit new lows as Fed stays on hold
> U.S. Mint halts sales of gold collector coins
> Oil rebounds with Wall Street as Fed soothes
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Tokyo Electric Power Co
Tepco posted a 571.76 billion yen ($7.4 billion) net loss
for its first quarter on Tuesday after booking charges for
compensation for the nuclear disaster and soaring fuel costs.
--Mitsui & Co
Mitsui will build a steel-processing plant in Mexico
together with leading U.S. electric-furnace steelmaker Nucor
Corp as steel demand soars in that market, the Nikkei said.
--Honda Motor Co
Honda is studying possible production bases overseas to
replace export-bound car production in Japan that has been
battered by a strong yen, a top executive said on Tuesday.
--Yamaha Motor Co
Yamaha Motor plans to invest about 7 billion yen to raise
its Indian and Vietnamese motorcycle production capacity by 2013
to keep up with robust demand, the Nikkei said.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)