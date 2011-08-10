版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 10日 星期三 09:52 BJT

Nikkei rises after Fed vows to keep rates near zero

 * Nikkei poised to snap 3-day losing streak after Wall St
rally
 * A Nikkei recovery to 9,300 could signal further
gains-analyst
 * 32 of 33 Topix sectors in positive territory

 By Ayai Tomisawa	
 TOKYO, Aug 10 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Wednesday, rebounding from a three-day losing streak in a
broad rally sparked by gains on Wall Street after the Federal
Reserve's pledge to keep rates near zero for another two years.	
 The Fed said U.S. economic growth was proving considerably
weaker than expected and said inflation would remain contained
for the foreseeable future. 	
 The benchmark Nikkei was up 1.6 percent at 9,085.34
in mid-morning trade, after climbing as high as 9,144.33. The
broader Topix gained 1.3 percent to 780.28, with 32 of
33 sectors in positive territory.	
 A recovery by the Nikkei to the 9,300 level would be a key
sign that the market had stabilised and could move higher, an
analyst said.	
 "Selling by short-term investors seems to have run its
course. If the Nikkei recovers to 9,300, which most investors
saw as a support line before the recent global market rout, it
will likely gradually rise above 9,500," said Kenichi Hirano, a
strategist at Tachibana Securities. 	
 Analysts said the Fed's comments on the U.S. economy could
keep the yen strong against the dollar, which could limit buying
of Japanese exporters.	
 But investors were also looking for the government to
intervene to keep yen gains in check, and were also encouraged
by the Bank of Japan's buying of exchange-traded funds as a
support for the stock market. 	
 "There are hopes for ETF buying by the BOJ and the
government is keeping an eye on a potential steep rise in the
yen so it's not like there won't be any actions coming out of
the domestic market at all," said Hikaru Sato, a senior
technical analyst at Daiwa Securities Capital Markets . 	
 Tokyo Electric Power gained 8 percent to 420 yen
after the utility posted a 571.76 billion yen ($7.4 billion) net
loss for its first quarter after booking charges for
compensation for the nuclear disaster and soaring fuel costs.	
 While the loss was slightly larger than prior media reports
ahead of the earnings announcement, traders said investors were
buying back the stock now that one major risk factor for the
company had passed.	
 Otsuka Holdings rose 2.5 percent to 2,077 yen after
the drugmaker reported a 27 percent rise in April-June operating
profit to 46.36 billion yen, driven by brisk sales of its key
drug Abilify and strong Japan sales of its anti-cancer agent
TS-1. Overall group sales rose 2.8 percent to 288.40 billion
yen. 	
	
 	
	

    	
  	
 	
	
 (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Nathan
Layne)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐