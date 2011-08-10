Nikkei rebounds after Fed's low-rate pledge but yen lurks

* Investors remain cautious amid yen's rise

* Nikkei to snap 3-day losing streak after Wall St rally

* A Nikkei recovery to 9,300 could signal more gains-analyst

* 28 of 33 Topix sectors in positive territory

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 10 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, rebounding from a three-day losing streak in a broad rally sparked by gains on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates near zero for another two years, though investors remained cautious as the yen regained steam.

The Fed said U.S. economic growth was proving considerably weaker than expected and said inflation would remain contained for the foreseeable future.

The benchmark Nikkei was up 1.2 percent at 9,047.05 at the midday break, after climbing as high as 9,144.33. The broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 776.40, with 28 of 33 sectors in positive territory.

Analysts said traders were keeping a close eye on the foreign exchange market as the dollar traded below 77 yen during late morning trade. The dollar was at 76.81 at 0217 GMT.

A recovery by the Nikkei to the 9,300 level would be a key sign that the market had stabilised and could move higher, an analyst said.

"Selling by short-term investors seems to have run its course. If the Nikkei recovers to 9,300, which most investors saw as a support line before the recent global market rout, it will likely gradually rise above 9,500," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities.

Analysts said the Fed's comments on the U.S. economy could keep the yen strong against the dollar, which could limit buying of Japanese exporters.

But investors were also looking for the government to intervene to keep yen gains in check, and were also encouraged by the Bank of Japan's buying of exchange-traded funds as a support for the stock market.

"There are hopes for ETF buying by the BOJ and the government is keeping an eye on a potential steep rise in the yen so it's not like there won't be any actions coming out of the domestic market at all," said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities Capital Markets .

Tokyo Electric Power gained 10 percent to 429 yen after the utility posted a 571.76 billion yen ($7.4 billion) net loss for its first quarter after booking charges for compensation for the nuclear disaster and soaring fuel costs.

While the loss was slightly larger than prior media reports ahead of the earnings announcement, traders said investors were buying back the stock now that one major risk factor for the company had passed.

Otsuka Holdings rose 1.6 percent to 2,059 yen after the drugmaker reported a 27 percent rise in April-June operating profit to 46.36 billion yen, driven by brisk sales of its key drug Abilify and strong Japan sales of its anti-cancer agent TS-1. Overall group sales rose 2.8 percent to 288.40 billion yen.

Sony Corp fell for a fourth-straight day, shedding 2.4 percent to 1,698 yen. The electronics and media firm said on Tuesday deliveries in Britain of compact discs and DVDs could be affected after a fire hit its sole warehouse for content products in the country.

Volume was high, with 1.1 billion shares changing hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board at the midday break, suggesting that daily volume may top last week's average of 2.0 billion shares. (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Chris Gallagher)