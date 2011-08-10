Nikkei rebounds after Fed's low-rate pledge but yen weighs

TOKYO, Aug 10 Japan's Nikkei share average snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday after Wall Street roared higher on the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates near zero for another two years, although blue chip exporters fell as the yen regained steam.

The benchmark Nikkei average closed up 1.1 percent at 9,038.74, while the broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 776.73. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edmund Klamann)