Nikkei rebounds after Fed's low-rate pledge but yen weighs

BRIEF-Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
TOKYO, Aug 10 Japan's Nikkei share average snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday after Wall Street roared higher on the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates near zero for another two years, although blue chip exporters fell as the yen regained steam.
The benchmark Nikkei average closed up 1.1 percent at 9,038.74, while the broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 776.73. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)