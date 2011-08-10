版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 10日 星期三 14:04 BJT

Nikkei rebounds after Fed's low-rate pledge but yen weighs

 TOKYO, Aug 10 Japan's Nikkei share average
snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday after Wall Street
roared higher on the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates near
zero for another two years, although blue chip exporters fell as
the yen regained steam.	
 The benchmark Nikkei average closed up 1.1 percent
at 9,038.74, while the broader Topix gained 0.8 percent
to 776.73.	
	
 (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐