Nikkei rebounds after Fed's low-rate pledge but yen lurks

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Aug 10 Japan's Nikkei share average snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday after Wall Street surged on the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates near zero for another two years, though blue-chip exporters fell as the yen regained steam.

Retail investors drove the Nikkei's rebound, covering their short positions in red-hot Internet stocks, with Gree Inc , a social networking service operator, rocketing to an all-time high after adding 8.5 percent, boosted by results that beat market expectations and a rating hike to "buy" by Goldman Sachs.

But Asian investors, including a Chinese sovereign player, shifted into domestic-demand related and defensive sectors such as pharmaceuticals and retail from overseas-oriented cyclicals like car- and machinery-makers, underscoring investor worries over the state of the global economy and the strong yen.

"If we had a normal rebound, the picture would be exactly the opposite, with export-oriented stocks leading gains," said Kiyoshi Noda, chief fund manager at MU Investments.

"The fact that this isn't happening, suggests that while a further fall in stock prices has been avoided, investors aren't expecting a sharp upward move any time soon."

MU's Noda said that the battered stocks of banks and trading houses are also underperforming the market, suggesting that any gains from now will be hard-won, with stronger recovery possible only around autumn.

The Fed said U.S. economic growth was proving considerably weaker than expected and that inflation would remain contained for the foreseeable future.

The benchmark Nikkei average closed up 1.1 percent at 9,038.74, while the broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 776.73.

A 1 percent bounce was not enough to drag the benchmark Nikkei out of oversold territory, with its Relative Strength Index still hovering below 30, indicating a further short-term technical rebound is not out of the question.

Volume was high, with 2.26 billion shares changing hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, topping last week's daily average of 2.0 billion shares, but coming well below Tuesday's substantial volume of 3.3 billion.

UNDER PRESSURE

Toyota was down 0.9 percent at 2,910 yen, while Canon Inc shed 0.4 percent to 3,450 yen as the dollar crept within shouting distance of a record low against the yen of 76.25 yen. It last traded at 76.88.

"Selling by short-term investors seems to have run its course. If the Nikkei recovers to 9,300, which most investors saw as a support line before the recent global market rout, it will likely gradually rise above 9,500," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities.

But investors were also looking for the government to intervene to keep yen gains in check, and were also encouraged by the Bank of Japan's buying of exchange-traded funds as a support for the stock market.

"There are hopes for ETF buying by the BOJ, and the government is keeping an eye on a potential steep rise in the yen so it's not like there won't be any action coming out of the domestic market at all," said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities Capital Markets .

Tokyo Electric Power jumped 15.4 percent to 449 yen after it posted a 571.76 billion yen ($7.4 billion) net loss for its first quarter as it booked charges for compensation for an ongoing nuclear crisis and soaring fuel costs.

While the loss was slightly larger than prior media reports ahead of the earnings announcement, traders said investors were buying back the stock now that one major risk factor for the company had passed.

Underscoring a shift into defensive stocks, Otsuka Holdings rose 2.8 percent to 2,084 yen, bolstered further by a 27 percent rise in April-June operating profit to 46.36 billion yen reported the day before, driven by brisk sales of its key drug Abilify and strong Japan sales of its anti-cancer agent TS-1. Overall group sales rose 2.8 percent to 288.40 billion yen.

But a shift away from big exporters exacerbated Sony Corp's woes, which fell for a fourth-straight day, shedding 2.2 percent to 1,701 yen after the firm said on Tuesday deliveries in Britain of compact discs and DVDs could be affected by a fire that hit its sole warehouse for content products in the country. (Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Joseph Radford)