版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 10日 星期三 14:56 BJT

Nikkei rebounds after Fed's low-rate pledge but yen lurks

 * Rebound lukewarm, shift into defensives underscores econ
jitters
 * Blue-chip exporters down on yen, global worries
 * Internet stocks surge as retail investors pile back into
Nikkei
 * Nikkei still oversold near term, RSI below 30
 * Nikkei up 1.1 pct, Topix climbs 0.8 pct

 By Antoni Slodkowski	
 TOKYO, Aug 10 Japan's Nikkei share average
snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday after Wall Street
surged on the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates near zero
for another two years, though blue-chip exporters fell as the
yen regained steam.	
 Retail investors drove the Nikkei's rebound, covering their
short positions in red-hot Internet stocks, with Gree Inc
 , a social networking service operator, rocketing to an
all-time high after adding 8.5 percent, boosted by results that
beat market expectations and a rating hike to "buy" by Goldman
Sachs.	
 But Asian investors, including a Chinese sovereign player,
shifted into domestic-demand related and defensive sectors such
as pharmaceuticals and retail from overseas-oriented cyclicals
like car- and machinery-makers, underscoring investor worries
over the state of the global economy and the strong yen.	
 "If we had a normal rebound, the picture would be exactly
the opposite, with export-oriented stocks leading gains," said
Kiyoshi Noda, chief fund manager at MU Investments.	
 "The fact that this isn't happening, suggests that while a
further fall in stock prices has been avoided, investors aren't
expecting a sharp upward move any time soon."	
 MU's Noda said that the battered stocks of banks and trading
houses are also underperforming the market, suggesting that any
gains from now will be hard-won, with stronger recovery possible
only around autumn.	
 The Fed said U.S. economic growth was proving considerably
weaker than expected and that inflation would remain contained
for the foreseeable future. 	
 The benchmark Nikkei average closed up 1.1 percent
at 9,038.74, while the broader Topix gained 0.8 percent
to 776.73.	
 A 1 percent bounce was not enough to drag the benchmark
Nikkei out of oversold territory, with its Relative Strength
Index still hovering below 30, indicating a further short-term
technical rebound is not out of the question.	
 Volume was high, with 2.26 billion shares changing hands on
the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, topping last week's daily
average of 2.0 billion shares, but coming well below Tuesday's
substantial volume of 3.3 billion.	
 	

 UNDER PRESSURE	
 Toyota was down 0.9 percent at 2,910 yen, while
Canon Inc shed 0.4 percent to 3,450 yen as the dollar
crept within shouting distance of a record low against the yen
of 76.25 yen. It last traded at 76.88.	
 "Selling by short-term investors seems to have run its
course. If the Nikkei recovers to 9,300, which most investors
saw as a support line before the recent global market rout, it
will likely gradually rise above 9,500," said Kenichi Hirano, a
strategist at Tachibana Securities. 	
 But investors were also looking for the government to
intervene to keep yen gains in check, and were also encouraged
by the Bank of Japan's buying of exchange-traded funds as a
support for the stock market. 	
 "There are hopes for ETF buying by the BOJ, and the
government is keeping an eye on a potential steep rise in the
yen so it's not like there won't be any action coming out of the
domestic market at all," said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical
analyst at Daiwa Securities Capital Markets . 	
 Tokyo Electric Power jumped 15.4 percent to 449 yen
after it posted a 571.76 billion yen ($7.4 billion) net loss for
its first quarter as it booked charges for compensation for an
ongoing nuclear crisis and soaring fuel costs.	
 While the loss was slightly larger than prior media reports
ahead of the earnings announcement, traders said investors were
buying back the stock now that one major risk factor for the
company had passed.	
 Underscoring a shift into defensive stocks, Otsuka Holdings
 rose 2.8 percent to 2,084 yen, bolstered further by a
27 percent rise in April-June operating profit to 46.36 billion
yen reported the day before, driven by brisk sales of its key
drug Abilify and strong Japan sales of its anti-cancer agent
TS-1. Overall group sales rose 2.8 percent to 288.40 billion
yen.	
 But a shift away from big exporters exacerbated Sony Corp's
 woes, which fell for a fourth-straight day, shedding
2.2 percent to 1,701 yen after the firm said on Tuesday
deliveries in Britain of compact discs and DVDs could be
affected by a fire that hit its sole warehouse for content
products in the country. 	
	
 (Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Joseph
Radford)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐