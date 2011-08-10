Nikkei to fall after Wall St tumbles on Europe debt jitters

TOKYO, Aug 11 The Nikkei average is set to resume falling on Thursday following a rebound the day before, after rumours about the health of French banks re-ignited concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis and sent U.S. stocks down more than 4 percent.

Banks and other financials, already trading well below book value, are poised to lead losses on the Nikkei after rumours about the financial health of Societe Generale , which the bank denied, triggered a selloff in European and U.S. banks.

Speculation that France's AAA rating may be at risk also rattled markets, though the three major agencies reaffirmed the top-tier rating and said the outlook remains stable.

"We're looking to the downside today again, but as there has been much less volatility on the Nikkei than on Wall Street, falls will likely be limited," said Yumi Nishimura, a senior market analyst at Daiwa Securities.

Nishimura added that apart from banking stocks, exporters may also come under renewed pressure as the yen continues to hover near record highs against the dollar. The dollar last traded at 76.74 yen, not far from a record low of 76.25 yen.

SocGen was the weakest of the major French banks in Europe's stress test of its lenders last month. Investors have speculated it may have to raise about 3 billion euros to reach new global capital standards if the euro zone crisis worsens.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,815, down 205 points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 9,020.

Analysts expect the Nikkei to trade between 8,700 and 9,000.

The Nikkei snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday and closed up 1.1 percent at 9,038.74, while the broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 776.73, after Wall Street surged on the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates near zero for another two years.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- MUFG , Mizuho , SMFG

Bank shares may come under pressure after the U.S. banking sector fell in the wake of a selloff of French bank shares, on fears of exposure to euro-zone debt woes.

An index of European banks dropped 6.7 percent and the KBW index of U.S. bank stocks slid 4.9 percent as fear grew of a possible contagion of any French crisis. Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs slid more than 10 percent.

--Toshiba Corp

Toshiba, the world's No.2 maker of flash memory, on Wednesday warned that profits in its chip business could fall short of expectations, citing weak PC sales, faltering U.S. and European economies and a higher yen.

--Aeon Co

Aeon will offer a 32-inch 3D television for under 60,000 yen from Friday, half the market price for such products, the Nikkei daily said on Thursday.

--Trend Micro

Trend Micro said on Wednesday its net profit for the first half of 2011 rose 17 percent from a year earlier, and it expects profit to surge 94 percent in the July-September period.

--Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco)

Tepco bought 70,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the spot market in July, down from 120,000 tonnes a year earlier, a company spokesman said on Wednesday, reducing its reliance on the spot market from the previous three months. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Chris Gallagher)