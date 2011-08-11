版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 11日 星期四 08:06 BJT

Nikkei falls after Wall St tumbles on Europe debt jitters

 TOKYO, Aug 11 The Nikkei average resumed falling
on Thursday following a rebound the day before, after rumours
about the health of French banks re-ignited concerns over the
euro zone's debt crisis and sent U.S. stocks down more than 4
percent.	
 The benchmark Nikkei average fell 2.2 percent to
8,836.06, while the broader Topix shed 2.1 percent to
760.36.    	
	
 (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

