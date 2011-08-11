版本:
Nikkei falls after Wall St tumbles on Europe debt jitters

 * Shift into defensives from cyclicals continues
 * Yen pressures carmakers, exporters
 * Banks fall after peers tumble, but volumes lukewarm

 By Antoni Slodkowski	
 TOKYO, Aug 11 The Nikkei average resumed falling
on Thursday following a rebound the day before, after rumours
about the health of French banks re-ignited concerns over the
euro zone's debt crisis and sent U.S. stocks down more than 4
percent.	
 Banks and other financials, already trading well below book
value, fell after rumours about the financial health of Societe
Generale , which the bank denied, triggered a selloff
in European and U.S. banks. 	
 Carmakers and machinery makers also dropped as investors
continued their shift into domestic-demand related and defensive
sectors such as pharmaceuticals and retail from cyclicals, on
worries over the state of the global economy and the strong yen.	
 "Losses in Japanese banks are limited because they started
falling from already much lower levels than their oversees
peers," said Hiroaki Osakabe, a fund manager at Chibagin Asset
Management in Tokyo.	
 "Another thing that's stopping investors from shorting Tokyo
stocks more aggressively are hopes for the BOJ's ETF buying."	
 By midmorning the benchmark Nikkei average had
fallen 1.7 percent to 8,888.30, while the broader Topix 
shed 1.2 percent to 767.05.	
 The banking index recouped some of its early
heavy losses that brought it close to a fresh five-month low. It
last traded down 1.2 percent.	
 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group , Japan's largest
bank by assets, fell 1.7 percent to 358 yen, while Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group dropped 1.5 percent to 2,233 yen
on relatively steady volume. Both banks were missing from the
top five most actively traded stocks by trurnover on the main
board.	
 Banks have been one of the worst hit sectors since the March
11 disaster, hurt by speculation that they may have to forgive
part of their loans to Tokyo Electric Power Co , which
is still struggling with a radiation crisis at its Fukushima
nuclear plant.	
 MUFG's shares are still down nearly 20 percent from
pre-quake levels, in line with the banking subindex. That
compares with a 14.5 percent fall for the Nikkei.	
 Speculation that France's AAA rating may be at risk also
rattled markets, though the three major agencies reaffirmed the
top-tier rating and said the outlook remains
stable. 	
 "We're looking to the downside today again, but as there has
been much less volatility on the Nikkei than on Wall Street,
falls will likely be limited," said Yumi Nishimura, a senior
market analyst at Daiwa Securities.	
 Another factor that limited the Nikkei's losses was a slight
rise in the dollar versus the yen. The dollar edged further away
from an all-time low of 76.25 yen. The greenback last traded up
0.3 percent at 77.05 yen.	
 SocGen was the weakest of the major French banks in Europe's
stress test of its lenders last month. Investors have speculated
it may have to raise about 3 billion euros to reach new global
capital standards if the euro zone crisis worsens.	
 Nikon Corp bucked the trend and jumped 4.3 percent
to 1,686 yen after the camera and precision equipment maker
raised its forecast above market expectations on record sales of
cameras and solid demand for LCD steppers. 	
	
 (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

