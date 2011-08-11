版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 11日 星期四 14:10 BJT

Nikkei resumes fall on European debt woes

TOKYO Aug 11 The Nikkei average resumed falling on Thursday following a rebound the day before, after rumours about the health of French banks re-ignited concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis, but drops were limited by a rise in U.S. stock futures.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei average closed down 0.6 percent at 8,981.94, while the broader Topix shed 0.8 percent to 770.88. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Michael Watson)

