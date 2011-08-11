Nikkei resumes fall on European debt woes

BRIEF-RPX Corp appoints Martin Roberts as interm CEO
* Effective February 5, 2017, board appointed Martin E. Roberts as interim chief executive officer of company- SEC filing
TOKYO Aug 11 The Nikkei average resumed falling on Thursday following a rebound the day before, after rumours about the health of French banks re-ignited concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis, but drops were limited by a rise in U.S. stock futures.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei average closed down 0.6 percent at 8,981.94, while the broader Topix shed 0.8 percent to 770.88. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Energy Transfer Equity Lp files 32.2 million of common units offering offered by selling unitholders - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jT02MY) Further company coverage:
* S. Wil Vanloh reports 9.99 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of January 24, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jTJQGl) Further company coverage: