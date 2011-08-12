Nikkei rebounds above 9,000 as world stocks stabilise

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
TOKYO, Aug 12 The Nikkei average bounced back above the crucial 9,000 line on Friday, recouping some of the hefty losses sustained this week, after global equities rebounded on bargain-hunting supported by a slight dip in U.S. jobless claims.
The benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.9 percent at 9,064.17 on Friday, while the broader Topix gained 1 percent to 778.78. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.