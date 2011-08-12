版本:
Nikkei rebounds above 9,000 as world stocks stabilise

 TOKYO, Aug 12 The Nikkei average bounced back
above the crucial 9,000 line on Friday, recouping some of the
hefty losses sustained this week, after global equities
rebounded on bargain-hunting supported by a slight dip in U.S.
jobless claims.	
 The benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.9 percent
at 9,064.17 on Friday, while the broader Topix gained 1
percent to 778.78.  	
	
 (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Joseph Radford)

