Nikkei rebounds above 9,000 as world stocks stabilise

TOKYO, Aug 12 The Nikkei average bounced back above the crucial 9,000 line on Friday, recouping some of the hefty losses sustained this week, after global equities rebounded on bargain-hunting supported by a slight dip in U.S. jobless claims.

The benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.9 percent at 9,064.17 on Friday, while the broader Topix gained 1 percent to 778.78. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Joseph Radford)