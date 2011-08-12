Nikkei rebounds above 9,000 as world stocks stabilise

* Gains hard-won as investors take profits ahead of weekend

* Cisco, U.S. Jobless claims provide support

* Financials, oil-related companies higher

* Market players take profits on domestic-demand related shares

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Aug 12 The Nikkei average bounced back above the crucial 9,000 line on Friday, recouping some of the hefty losses sustained this week, after global equities rebounded on bargain-hunting supported by a slight dip in U.S. jobless claims.

Bargain hunters chased the battered stocks of financials up, reflecting the rebound in the sector on Wall Street, while red-hot internet shares went even higher after Cisco jumped on stronger-than-expected earnings.

Gains were limited, however, as players took profits on recently outperforming domestic-demand related stocks like game producers and construction firms and scooped up stocks of some exporters and energy related companies such as Japan's largest oil and gas developer Inpex Corp , which gained 2.8 percent.

"The rebound is a little lukewarm as investors want to lighten their positions and take profits ahead of the weekend after a very turbulent week," said Mitsuo Shimizu, deputy general manager at Cosmo Securities.

By midmorning the Nikkei was up 0.5 percent at 9,027.48, while the broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 775.31. The Nikkei is still down 3 percent on the week.

It is also hovering some 11 percent off its post-quake closing high, hit on July 8, after investors sold equities due to concerns about the health of the global economy and debt woes in the United States and Europe.

Some of those worries were alleviated on Thursday after it emerged France's Nicolas Sarkozy and Germany's Angela Merkel are set to discuss the debt situation further on Tuesday.

"We've had an incredible week. The volatility has been enormous, but as the market slowly calms down and with all indicators showing Japanese stocks are oversold, we're in for a bounce," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Securities.

The Nikkei's relative strength index is hovering below 30, indicating stocks are oversold near-term.

Traders said that purchases of exchange-traded funds to the tune of 25.6 billion yen carried out by the Bank of Japan on Thursday to support the market also helped rattled investors regain confidence.

"Investors confirmed that the bottom, even in these circumstances, lurks around 8,600 and we can probably say we touched the second post-quake low there," said Hiroki, adding that further rises on the Tokyo market hinged on developments in Europe and the U.S.

Canon Inc was up 4.7 percent at 3,560 yen after it said on Thursday that it plans to buy back up to 1.2 percent of its outstanding shares, or 50 billion yen's worth, between Aug. 12 and Sept. 16.

U.S. Labor Department data showed new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a four-month low last week, a dose of better news after a spate of soft economic data. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)