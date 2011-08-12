Nikkei rebounds close to 9,000 as world stocks stabilise

* Gains hard-won as foreigners sell, take profits ahead of weekend

* Financials, oil-related companies higher; Canon soars on buyback

* Retailers, domestic-demand shares down on profit-taking

* Trade light after week of heavy volumes

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Aug 12 Tokyo stocks clawed back towards the 9,000 line on Friday, recouping some of the hefty losses sustained this week after U.S. shares rebounded on bargain-hunting, but gains were hard-won as investors continued to worry about the global debt crisis.

The Nikkei quickly gave up initial gains as U.S. stock futures SPc1 edged down 0.6 percent, large sell orders were detected from foreign investors worried about the impact of the stronger yen on corporate earnings and as players took profits on recently outperforming domestic-demand related stocks.

Some of this selling was offset by dip-buyers who chased the battered stocks of financials up, reflecting the rebound in the sector on Wall Street, while some internet shares continued their winning streak as more retail investors returned to the market.

"The rebound is a little lukewarm as investors want to lighten their positions and take profits ahead of the weekend after a very turbulent week," said Mitsuo Shimizu, deputy general manager at Cosmo Securities.

By the midday break the Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 8,997.55, while the broader Topix stayed unchanged at 770.73. The Nikkei is still down 3 percent on the week.

Volumes ahead of the weekend were light, with 960 million shares changing hands on the main board, suggesting that the day's total would be in line with the last week's daily average volume of 2.0 billion shares.

The Nikkei is still 11 percent off its post-quake closing high, hit on July 8, after a spike in volatility across markets on rumours about the health of European banks, questions mounting about the stability of funding markets and authorities struggling to solve a crisis of confidence in Europe.

Some of those worries were alleviated on Thursday after it emerged France's Nicolas Sarkozy and Germany's Angela Merkel are set to discuss the debt situation further on Tuesday.

A mild uptick in sentiment was apparent as players scooped up stocks of some exporters and energy related companies such as Japan's largest oil and gas developer Inpex Corp , which gained 2.8 percent, tracking gains in prices of oil.

Market players also pointed to the fact that the Nikkei's relative strength index is hovering below 30, indicating stocks are oversold near-term.

Traders said that purchases of exchange-traded funds to the tune of 25.6 billion yen carried out by the Bank of Japan on Thursday to support the market also helped rattled investors regain confidence.

"Investors confirmed that the bottom, even in these circumstances, lurks around 8,600 and we can probably say we touched the second post-quake low there," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Securities adding that further rises on the Tokyo market hinged on developments in Europe and the U.S.

Brokers and insurers led gains, with Dai-ichi Life Insurance adding 2 percent to 92,900 yen and T&D Holdings rising 1.2 percent to 1,638 yen.

While Canon Inc soared 5.3 percent to 3,580 yen on its plan to buy back its own shares, other blue-chip exporters continued to feel the impact of the stronger yen, which still hovers near record highs versus the dollar.

Honda Motor Corp fell for a ninth straight day, shedding 0.3 percent to 2,562 yen in active trade, while its arch rival Toyota Motor lost 0.7 percent to 2,831 yen. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)