2011年 8月 12日

Nikkei sinks further below 9,000 after week of wild trade

 TOKYO, Aug 12 Tokyo stocks dipped further below
the 9,000 line on Friday, extending hefty losses sustained
during the most volatile week since the March 11 quake as the
strong yen prompted foreigners to sell carmakers, dragging
Toyota to its lowest level in 2011.	
 Japan's benchmark Nikkei average closed down 0.2
percent at 8,963.72 on Friday, while the broader Topix 
shed 0.4 percent to 768.19. 	
	
 (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Joseph Radford)

