Nikkei sinks further below 9,000 after week of wild trade

TOKYO, Aug 12 Tokyo stocks dipped further below the 9,000 line on Friday, extending hefty losses sustained during the most volatile week since the March 11 quake as the strong yen prompted foreigners to sell carmakers, dragging Toyota to its lowest level in 2011.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei average closed down 0.2 percent at 8,963.72 on Friday, while the broader Topix shed 0.4 percent to 768.19.