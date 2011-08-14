Nikkei set to rise on global equity rally, GDP eyed

TOKYO, Aug 15 The Nikkei benchmark is set to rise on Monday after global markets rose last week, helped by a short-selling ban on financial stocks in Europe.

But gains are likely to be limited by the cautious mood in equity markets and persistent concerns about the economy, analysts said.

The Nikkei , after shedding more than 3 percent last week, is likely to recapture the 9,000 mark on Monday, but to hold above that level it may require a positive catalyst such as a better than expected figure for Japan's April-June gross domestic product, due for release at 2350 GMT.

"If the data is stronger than market expectations and hopes for July-September lift the market, the Nikkei may recoup what it lost last week," said Yumi Nishimura, a senior market analyst at Daiwa Securities.

But she added that volume may stay low due to Japan's summer "obon" holidays this week.

Analysts also said that buying in domestic demand-related and defensive sectors such as pharmaceuticals and retailing may continue as worries persist over the global economy and the strong yen.

Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 9,040, up 80 points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,960.

The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent on Friday to end at 8,963.72, while the broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to 768.19. The Nikkei was down 3.6 percent on the week.

Analysts said that the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,950 and 9,100 on Monday.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2310 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1178.81 0.53% 6.170 USD/JPY 76.82 -0.08% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2601 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1739.49 -0.36% -6.370 US CRUDE CLc1 85.45 0.08% 0.070 DOW JONES 11269.02 1.13% 125.71 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wild week on Wall St ends with subdued gains > Euro, dollar could rally further vs Swiss franc > US bonds have best week since 08 on Europe, Fed > Gold falls 1.5 pct as Wall Street revives > Brent oil near flat, posts third weekly loss

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Toshiba Corp

Toshiba, the world's No.2 maker of flash memory, will reduce its semiconductor lineup of as many as 6,000 types in half by the end of this business year to boost efficiency, the Nikkei business daily reported without citing sources.

--Yamada Denki Co , S X L Corp

Consumer electronics discounter Yamada Denki said on Friday that it will launch a tender offer for midtier homebuilder S X L Corp on Monday, the Nikkei reported.

--Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co said it will spend about $800 million to build a new auto assembly plant in Mexico to make sub-compact cars for the North American market.

--Aeon Co

Aeon is entering China's consumer financing market by offering instalment payment services for purchases of home appliances, the Nikkei reported. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edmund Klamann)