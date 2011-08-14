Nikkei set to rise on global equity rally, GDP eyed

TOKYO, Aug 15 The Nikkei benchmark is set to
rise on Monday after global markets rose last week, helped by a
short-selling ban on financial stocks in Europe.
But gains are likely to be limited by the cautious mood in
equity markets and persistent concerns about the economy,
analysts said.
The Nikkei , after shedding more than 3 percent last
week, is likely to recapture the 9,000 mark on Monday, but to
hold above that level it may require a positive catalyst such as
a better than expected figure for Japan's April-June gross
domestic product, due for release at 2350 GMT.
"If the data is stronger than market expectations and hopes
for July-September lift the market, the Nikkei may recoup what
it lost last week," said Yumi Nishimura, a senior market analyst
at Daiwa Securities.
But she added that volume may stay low due to Japan's summer
"obon" holidays this week.
Analysts also said that buying in domestic demand-related
and defensive sectors such as pharmaceuticals and retailing may
continue as worries persist over the global economy and the
strong yen.
Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 9,040, up 80
points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,960.
The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent on Friday to end at
8,963.72, while the broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to
768.19. The Nikkei was down 3.6 percent on the week.
Analysts said that the Nikkei is expected to trade between
8,950 and 9,100 on Monday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2310 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1178.81 0.53% 6.170
USD/JPY 76.82 -0.08% -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2601 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1739.49 -0.36% -6.370
US CRUDE CLc1 85.45 0.08% 0.070
DOW JONES 11269.02 1.13% 125.71
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wild week on Wall St ends with subdued gains
> Euro, dollar could rally further vs Swiss franc
> US bonds have best week since 08 on Europe, Fed
> Gold falls 1.5 pct as Wall Street revives
> Brent oil near flat, posts third weekly loss
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Toshiba Corp
Toshiba, the world's No.2 maker of flash memory, will reduce
its semiconductor lineup of as many as 6,000 types in half by
the end of this business year to boost efficiency, the Nikkei
business daily reported without citing sources.
--Yamada Denki Co , S X L Corp
Consumer electronics discounter Yamada Denki said on Friday
that it will launch a tender offer for midtier homebuilder S X L
Corp on Monday, the Nikkei reported.
--Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co said it will spend about $800
million to build a new auto assembly plant in Mexico to make
sub-compact cars for the North American market.
--Aeon Co
Aeon is entering China's consumer financing market by
offering instalment payment services for purchases of home
appliances, the Nikkei reported.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edmund Klamann)