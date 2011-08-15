Nikkei rises on global market rally, GDP data

* Nikkei seen facing resistance at 9,500 in July-Sept
-analyst
* Investors continue focusing on Japan exports, U.S. economy
* Attractive valuations a plus for Japanese stocks -analyst
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 15 The Nikkei benchmark climbed on
Monday after global markets rose last week with help from a
short-selling ban on financial stocks in Europe, while Japan's
gross domestic product data for April-June showed a
smaller-than-expected contraction.
Japan's economy contracted 0.3 percent in April-June, slower
than the decline in the previous quarter as output recovers from
the devastating earthquake in March, Cabinet Office data showed
on Monday.
The quarter-on-quarter contraction was smaller than
economists' median estimate for a 0.7 percent decline and
follows a 0.9 percent contraction in January-March.
Analysts said that while the market is likely to recoup most
of its decline last week after the better-than-expected GDP
data, investors will likely continue focusing on the U.S.
economic recovery and European debt problems.
"Japan's economy still relies on exports. Unless the U.S.
economy shows signs of a solid recovery, Japanese stocks may see
only limited gains in July-September," said Yoshihiro Okumura,
general manager at Chibagin Asset Management, adding that 9,500
would be a key resistance level for the Nikkei during that
period.
The Nikkei gained 1.4 percent to 9,084.74 in Monday
morning trade, while the broader Topix advanced 1.2
percent to 777.19.
Analysts said Tokyo stocks remained undervalued, with 65
percent of stocks listed on the Tokyo stock exchange's main
board trading below their book value, while stocks on the S&P
500's PBR sit around 1.9.
"Buying of cheap Japanese stocks on dips may support the
market somewhat despite the continued strength of the yen," said
Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The dollar briefly traded above 77 yen in early
morning trade but uncertainty about the yen's trend is keeping
investors on edge, analysts said.
Shares of Osaka Securities Exchange gained 8.2
percent to 409,000 yen after the Yomiuri newspaper reported on
Saturday that the Tokyo Stock Exchange plans to take it over via
a tender offer bid.
Shares of midtier homebuilder SXL Corp rocketed 52
percent to 88 yen after electronics discount chain Yamada Denki
Co said on Friday that it would launch a tender offer
for the firm.
The offer to pay 62 yen per SXL share will remain open until
Oct 4. Shares of Yamada Denki were up 2.1 percent at 5,810 yen.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)