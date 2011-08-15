Nikkei rises on global market rally, GDP data

* Nikkei seen facing resistance at 9,500 in July-Sept -analyst

* Investors continue focusing on Japan exports, U.S. economy

* Attractive valuations a plus for Japanese stocks -analyst

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 15 The Nikkei benchmark climbed on Monday after global markets rose last week with help from a short-selling ban on financial stocks in Europe, while Japan's gross domestic product data for April-June showed a smaller-than-expected contraction.

Japan's economy contracted 0.3 percent in April-June, slower than the decline in the previous quarter as output recovers from the devastating earthquake in March, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday.

The quarter-on-quarter contraction was smaller than economists' median estimate for a 0.7 percent decline and follows a 0.9 percent contraction in January-March.

Analysts said that while the market is likely to recoup most of its decline last week after the better-than-expected GDP data, investors will likely continue focusing on the U.S. economic recovery and European debt problems.

"Japan's economy still relies on exports. Unless the U.S. economy shows signs of a solid recovery, Japanese stocks may see only limited gains in July-September," said Yoshihiro Okumura, general manager at Chibagin Asset Management, adding that 9,500 would be a key resistance level for the Nikkei during that period.

The Nikkei gained 1.4 percent to 9,084.74 in Monday morning trade, while the broader Topix advanced 1.2 percent to 777.19.

Analysts said Tokyo stocks remained undervalued, with 65 percent of stocks listed on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board trading below their book value, while stocks on the S&P 500's PBR sit around 1.9.

"Buying of cheap Japanese stocks on dips may support the market somewhat despite the continued strength of the yen," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The dollar briefly traded above 77 yen in early morning trade but uncertainty about the yen's trend is keeping investors on edge, analysts said.

Shares of Osaka Securities Exchange gained 8.2 percent to 409,000 yen after the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Saturday that the Tokyo Stock Exchange plans to take it over via a tender offer bid.

Shares of midtier homebuilder SXL Corp rocketed 52 percent to 88 yen after electronics discount chain Yamada Denki Co said on Friday that it would launch a tender offer for the firm.

The offer to pay 62 yen per SXL share will remain open until Oct 4. Shares of Yamada Denki were up 2.1 percent at 5,810 yen. (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edmund Klamann)