Nikkei set to rise after Wall Street rally on Google deal

TOKYO, Aug 16 The Nikkei average is set to rise on Tuesday after U.S. stocks were lifted by Google Inc's plans to buy phone hardware maker Motorola Mobility, while ongoing concern about the strong yen may limit gains in bellwether exporters.

Google is paying $12.5 billion to buy Motorola Mobility in its biggest-ever deal, finally securing a swathe of valuable mobile patents to ramp up a war with Apple Inc and other rivals.

Analysts said that the transaction may lift sentiment in technology-related stocks such as Softbank Corp , which distributes iPhones in Japan, as well as social networking service stocks like Gree .

But trading may continue to be subdued, with only 1.5 billion shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board on Monday due to Japan's summer "obon" holidays.

"Yesterday's strength on Wall Street is mainly due to Google's deal on Motorola Mobility. But while there are still concerns about the U.S. economy, both institutional investors and retail investors may not aggressively chase the market higher," said Hideyuki Okoshi, general manager at Chibagin Securities.

Manufacturing in the New York area contracted for the third straight month in August, data showed on Monday, tempering any lingering hopes for a rebound in the U.S. economy in the second half of the year.

The New York Federal Reserve's Empire State index showed the general business conditions index fell to minus 7.72 in August from minus 3.76 the month before. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of zero.

"Investors may pick up Tokyo stocks with attractive valuations, but overall, foreign currency levels will likely continue dominating the market mood during the day," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Tokyo shares remained undervalued, with 65 percent of stocks listed on the Tokyo exchange's main board trading below book value, while the average price-to-book ratio of stocks on the S&P 500 is 1.9.

Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 9,135, up 75 points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 9,060.

The benchmark Nikkei average closed up 1.4 percent at 9,086.41 on Monday, while the broader Topix gained 1.2 percent to 777.12.

Analysts said that the Nikkei is expected to trade between 9,100-9,250 on Tuesday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2249 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1204.49 2.18% 25.680 USD/JPY 76.86 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3079 -- 0.048 SPOT GOLD 1767.19 0.12% 2.190 US CRUDE CLc1 87.55 -0.38% -0.340 DOW JONES 11482.90 1.90% 213.88 -------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

--Toshiba Corp

Toshiba will begin designing LCD televisions for local markets in India, Indonesia and Vietnam in October as it attempts to mount a challenge against Samsung Electronics Co. and other South Korean rivals, the Nikkei business daily said.

--Dr. Ci:Labo Co

Skin care cosmetics maker Dr. Ci:Labo Co looks likely to extend its streak of record operating profits to a fifth year with a gain of about 10 percent in the 12 months ending next July, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Joseph Radford)