Nikkei rises after Wall Street rally on Google deal

 TOKYO, Aug 16 The Nikkei average rose on Tuesday
after U.S. stocks were lifted by Google Inc's plans to
buy phone hardware maker Motorola Mobility .	
 The benchmark Nikkei average gained 0.6 percent to
9,140.21, while the broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to
781.86.	
	
 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Joseph Radford)

