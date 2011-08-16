版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 16日 星期二 09:37 BJT

Nikkei rises after Wall Street rally on Google deal

 * Google deal to buy Motorola Mobility lifts U.S. shares
 * Nikkei rise could be capped by strong yen
 * May take time for Nikkei to regain ground -analyst
 * U.S. econ still casts pall after weak manufacturing data

 By Ayai Tomisawa	
 TOKYO, Aug 16 The Nikkei average rose on Tuesday
after U.S. stocks were lifted by Google Inc's plans to buy phone
hardware maker Motorola Mobility, but analysts said that gains
may be limited by ongoing concerns about the strong yen.	
 Google is paying $12.5 billion to buy Motorola
Mobility in its biggest-ever deal, finally securing a
swathe of valuable mobile patents to ramp up a war with Apple
Inc and other rivals. 	
 Analysts said that trading may continue to be subdued, with
only 1.5 billion shares changing hands on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange's main board on Monday due to Japan's summer "obon"
holidays.	
 "On top of the summer lull, it may take a while for the
Japanese market to regain ground after days of sharp selling
last week," said Masatoshi Sato, a senior strategist at Mizuho
Investors Securities. 	
 "Investors have unloaded risky assets. While concerns about
the U.S. economy persist, they are unlikely to come back to
stocks."	
 The benchmark Nikkei average gained 0.3
percent to 9,113.54, while the broader Topix advanced
0.5 percent to 781.15.	
 The Nikkei has shed 7.6 percent since the
beginning of August and is 6 percent below its 25-day moving
average of 9,656.06.	
 Manufacturing in the New York area contracted for the third
straight month in August, data showed on Monday, tempering any
lingering hopes for a rebound in the U.S. economy in the second
half of the year.	
 The New York Federal Reserve's Empire State index showed 	
the general business conditions index fell to minus 7.72 in 	
August from minus 3.76 the month before. Economists polled by 	
Reuters had expected a reading of zero. 	
 "Investors may pick up Tokyo stocks with attractive
valuations, but overall, foreign currency levels will likely
continue dominating the market mood during the day," said
Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.	
 Tokyo shares remained undervalued, with 65 percent of stocks
listed on the Tokyo exchange's main board trading below book
value, while the average price-to-book ratio of stocks on the
S&P 500 is 1.9.	
 The strong yen continued to make investors
jittery, however. The dollar traded at 76.84 yen in
morning trade.	
 Shares sensitive to domestic demand, such as real estate
firms, outperformed, with Mitsubishi Estate rising 2.5
percent to 1,242 yen and Mitsui Fudosan adding 3.6
percent to 1,274 yen. 	
 	
	
 (Editing by Joseph Radford)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐