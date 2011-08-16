Nikkei edges up after Wall Street rally on Google deal

* Google/Motorola Mobility deal lifts mobile supplier shares

* Nikkei rise could be capped by strong yen

* May take time for Nikkei to regain ground -analyst

* U.S. econ still casts pall after weak manufacturing data

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 16 The Nikkei average edged higher on Tuesday after U.S. stocks were lifted by Google Inc's plans to buy phone hardware maker Motorola Mobility, but analysts said that gains may be limited by ongoing concerns about the strong yen.

Google is paying $12.5 billion to buy Motorola Mobility in its biggest-ever deal, finally securing a swathe of valuable mobile patents to ramp up a war with Apple Inc and other rivals.

Some technology stocks were lifted by the deal, with Murata Manufacturing Co , a supplier of smartphone parts, gaining 1.5 percent to 4,950 yen on hopes for stronger demand for Android mobile phones.

Chipmaker Elpida Memory rose 4.9 percent to 537 yen, while Renesas Electronics gained 2.2 percent to 551 yen amid low volumes.

Analysts said that trading would continue to be subdued in the wake of Japan's "obon" holidays, with 790 million shares changing hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board. The daily volume is likely to be lower than last week's average daily volume of 2.4 billion shares.

"On top of the summer lull, it may take a while for the Japanese market to regain ground after days of sharp selling last week," said Masatoshi Sato, a senior strategist at Mizuho Investors Securities.

"Investors have unloaded risky assets. While concerns about the U.S. economy persist, they are unlikely to come back to stocks."

The benchmark Nikkei average gained 0.3 percent to 9,116.33 at the midday break, while the broader Topix advanced 0.5 percent to 780.76.

The Nikkei has shed 7.6 percent since the beginning of August and is 6 percent below its 25-day moving average at 9,656.06.

Manufacturing in the New York area contracted for the third straight month in August, data showed on Monday, tempering any lingering hopes for a rebound in the U.S. economy in the second half of the year.

The New York Federal Reserve's Empire State index showed the general business conditions index fell to minus 7.72 in August from minus 3.76 the month before. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of zero.

"Investors may pick up Tokyo stocks with attractive valuations, but overall, foreign currency levels will likely continue dominating the market mood during the day," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Tokyo shares remained undervalued, with 65 percent of stocks listed on the Tokyo exchange's main board trading below book value, while the average price-to-book ratio of stocks on the S&P 500 is 1.9.

The strong yen continued to make investors jittery, however. The dollar was trading at 76.88 yen .

Shares sensitive to domestic demand, such as real estate firms, outperformed, with Mitsubishi Estate rising 2.3 percent to 1,240 yen and Mitsui Fudosan adding 3.7 percent to 1,275 yen.

Meanwhile, Yamaha Motor Co rose 3.7 percent to 1,245 yen, extending gains for a second day after Nomura Securities lifted its rating to Neutral from Reduce.

Analyst Masataka Kunugimoto said the stock no longer looked overvalued after the share price fell more than the TOPIX index in the month to Aug. 11.

(Editing by Joseph Radford)