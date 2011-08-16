版本:
Nikkei edges up after Wall Street rally on Google deal

 * Google/Motorola Mobility deal lifts mobile supplier shares
 * Nikkei rise could be capped by strong yen
 * May take time for Nikkei to regain ground -analyst
 * U.S. econ still casts pall after weak manufacturing data

 By Ayai Tomisawa	
 TOKYO, Aug 16 The Nikkei average edged higher on
Tuesday after U.S. stocks were lifted by Google Inc's plans to
buy phone hardware maker Motorola Mobility, but analysts said
that gains may be limited by ongoing concerns about the strong
yen.	
 Google is paying $12.5 billion to buy Motorola
Mobility in its biggest-ever deal, finally securing a
swathe of valuable mobile patents to ramp up a war with Apple
Inc and other rivals. 	
 Some technology stocks were lifted by the deal, with Murata
Manufacturing Co  , a supplier of smartphone
parts, gaining 1.5 percent to 4,950 yen on hopes for stronger
demand for Android mobile phones.	
 Chipmaker Elpida Memory rose 4.9 percent
to 537 yen, while Renesas Electronics gained 2.2
percent to 551 yen amid low volumes.	
 Analysts said that trading would continue to be subdued in
the wake of Japan's "obon" holidays, with 790 million shares
changing hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board. The
daily volume is likely to be lower than last week's average
daily volume of 2.4 billion shares.	
 "On top of the summer lull, it may take a while for the
Japanese market to regain ground after days of sharp selling
last week," said Masatoshi Sato, a senior strategist at Mizuho
Investors Securities. 	
 "Investors have unloaded risky assets. While concerns about
the U.S. economy persist, they are unlikely to come back to
stocks."	
 The benchmark Nikkei average gained 0.3
percent to 9,116.33 at the midday break, while the broader Topix
 advanced 0.5 percent to 780.76.	
 The Nikkei has shed 7.6 percent since the
beginning of August and is 6 percent below its 25-day moving
average at 9,656.06.	
 Manufacturing in the New York area contracted for the third
straight month in August, data showed on Monday, tempering any
lingering hopes for a rebound in the U.S. economy in the second
half of the year.	
 The New York Federal Reserve's Empire State index showed 	
the general business conditions index fell to minus 7.72 in 	
August from minus 3.76 the month before. Economists polled by 	
Reuters had expected a reading of zero. 	
 "Investors may pick up Tokyo stocks with attractive
valuations, but overall, foreign currency levels will likely
continue dominating the market mood during the day," said
Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.	
 Tokyo shares remained undervalued, with 65 percent of stocks
listed on the Tokyo exchange's main board trading below book
value, while the average price-to-book ratio of stocks on the
S&P 500 is 1.9.	
 The strong yen continued to make investors
jittery, however. The dollar was trading at 76.88 yen .	
 Shares sensitive to domestic demand, such as real estate
firms, outperformed, with Mitsubishi Estate rising 2.3
percent to 1,240 yen and Mitsui Fudosan adding 3.7
percent to 1,275 yen.	
 Meanwhile, Yamaha Motor Co rose 3.7
percent to 1,245 yen, extending gains for a second day after
Nomura Securities lifted its rating to Neutral from Reduce.   	
Analyst Masataka Kunugimoto said the stock no longer looked
overvalued after the share price fell more than the TOPIX index
in the month to Aug. 11.	
 	
 	

 	
	
 (Editing by Joseph Radford)

