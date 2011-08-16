版本:
Nikkei edges up on buying of defensive stocks, mobile suppliers

 By Ayai Tomisawa	
 TOKYO, Aug 16 The Nikkei average edged higher on
Tuesday as defensive stocks such as real estate companies
gained, while mobile suppliers were lifted by Google Inc's plans
to buy phone hardware maker Motorola Mobility.	
The Nikkei gained 0.2 percent to 9,107.43,
while the broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 779.06.	
	
 (Editing by Joseph Radford)

