Nikkei edges up as Google deal lifts mobile suppliers

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 16 Japanese stocks edged higher on Tuesday after Google Inc's plans to buy phone maker Motorola Mobility triggered buying of some technology stocks, though worries about the health of the U.S. economy and a strong yen were seen limiting further gains.

" Tokyo stocks may not see heavy selling for the time being, but investors seem unconvinced about the U.S. economic recovery and are worried about the weak dollar trend," said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities Capital Markets.

"The Nikkei may gradually recover its 25-day moving average, but the pace of recovery can be slow."

The Nikkei average closed up 0.2 percent at 9,107.43, while the broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 779.06.

The Nikkei has shed 7.4 percent since the beginning of August and is 5.6 percent below its 25-day moving average at 9,655.73.

Some technology stocks were lifted by news that Google is paying $12.5 billion to buy Motorola in a move seen driving stronger demand for suppliers of chips and other parts for Android mobile phones.

Murata Manufacturing Co , a supplier of smartphone parts, gained 0.9 percent to 4,920 yen. Chipmaker Elpida Memory rose 5.1 percent to 538 yen, while Renesas Electronics gained 1.9 percent to 549 yen.

The Nikkei is down 11 percent in 2011, underperforming a 9.1 percent fall for other Asian shares. .

Analysts said worries over the health of the U.S. economy were weighing on Japanese shares.

Manufacturing in the New York area contracted for the third straight month in August, data showed on Monday, tempering any lingering hopes for a rebound in the U.S. economy in the second half of the year.

The New York Federal Reserve's Empire State index showed the general business conditions index fell to minus 7.72 in August from minus 3.76 the month before. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of zero.

Some investors put money in real estate firms, seen as a safer bet because their earnings are tied to domestic demand and relatively immune to the strong yen. The sector has also lagged the market, falling 20 percent so far this year.

Mitsui Fudosan , Japan's largest property developer, rose 2.9 percent to 1,265 yen, while smaller rival Mitsubishi Estate gained 1.6 percent to 1,231 yen.

Among other big gainers, Yamaha Motor Co rose 3.5 percent to 1,243 yen, extending gains for a second day after Nomura Securities lifted its rating to "neutral" from "reduce", saying the stock was no longer overvalued.

Volume was thin due to Japan's "obon" holidays, with 1.67 billion shares changing hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, lower than last week's average daily volume of 2.4 billion shares.