Nikkei to edge lower, French-German meeting disappoints

TOKYO, Aug 17 The Nikkei average is expected to
edge lower on Wednesday after a meeting between the heads of
France and Germany failed to quell doubts about euro-zone
leaders' ability to contain sovereign debt woes.
With U.S. futures slipping after U.S. stocks snapped a
three-day rally on Tuesday, such global cyclical shares as
bellwether exporters may underperform, analysts said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy detailed plans for closer euro-zone integration but they
did not include boosting the size of the zone's rescue fund or
sales of euro bonds.
"The dollar is still below 77 yen, and the foreign exchange
market is still not favourable for major exporters. If the
dollar dips against the yen further, the Nikkei may fall below
9,000," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities.
The dollar was around 76.80 yen before the stock
market opened.
But analysts said retail investors may pick up shares with
attractive valuations as Tokyo shares remain undervalued, with
65 percent of stocks listed on the exchange's main board trading
below book value, while the average price-to-book ratio of
stocks on the S&P 500 is 1.9.
Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 9,060, down 10
points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 9,070.
The benchmark Nikkei closed up 0.2 percent at
9,107.43 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix added 0.3
percent to 779.06.
Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between
9,000-9,150 on Wednesday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2300 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1192.76 -0.97% -11.730
USD/JPY 76.76 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2249 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1784.69 -0.09% -1.560
US CRUDE CLc1 87.16 0.59% 0.510
DOW JONES 11405.93 -0.67% -76.97
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Mitsubishi Corp
Australia's Qantas Airways is setting up two new
airlines in Asia and ordering $9 billion of new Airbus
aircraft as part of a do-or-die makeover to salvage its
loss-making international business.
Qantas, which has been reviewing its offshore operations to
cut costs and unprofitable routes, said it will launch a new,
premium Asian airline and a Japanese budget carrier, the latter
jointly with Japan Airlines and Mitsubishi Corp .
-- Suzuki Motor Corp
Suzuki will increase production of sport utility vehicles
(SUVs) at its Iwata facility in Shizuoka by adding a second
shift to meet rising export demand, the Nikkei business daily
reported.
-- Tokyo Electric Power Co
Tepco said it started testing a new radioactive water
processing instrument on Tuesday at its Fukushima Daiichi
nuclear plant, but the utility's goal of achieving a cold
shutdown in the October-January period is looking uncertain, the
Nikkei business daily reported.
-- Sony Corp
Sony is cutting the price of its basic PlayStation 3 gaming
console by nearly a fifth in the United States, hoping to
jump-start sales of a device losing ground to Microsoft Corp's
Xbox.
-- Mizuho Financial Group Inc
MUFG plans to acquire Indonesian auto loan provider Balimor
Finance PT to expand in Asian consumer credit markets beyond
Japan, the Nikkei business daily reported.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Michael Watson)