Nikkei to edge lower, French-German meeting disappoints

 TOKYO, Aug 17 The Nikkei average is expected to
edge lower on Wednesday after a meeting between the heads of
France and Germany failed to quell doubts about euro-zone
leaders' ability to contain sovereign debt woes.	
 With U.S. futures slipping after U.S. stocks snapped a
three-day rally on Tuesday, such global cyclical shares as
bellwether exporters may underperform, analysts said.	
 German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy detailed plans for closer euro-zone integration but they
did not include boosting the size of the zone's rescue fund or
sales of euro bonds. 	
 "The dollar is still below 77 yen, and the foreign exchange
market is still not favourable for major exporters. If the
dollar dips against the yen further, the Nikkei may fall below
9,000," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities.	
 The dollar was around 76.80 yen before the stock
market opened.	
 But analysts said retail investors may pick up shares with
attractive valuations as Tokyo shares remain undervalued, with
65 percent of stocks listed on the exchange's main board trading
below book value, while the average price-to-book ratio of
stocks on the S&P 500 is 1.9.	
 Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 9,060, down 10   
 	
points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 9,070.	
 The benchmark Nikkei closed up 0.2 percent at 	
9,107.43 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix added 0.3
percent to 779.06.	
 Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between
9,000-9,150 on Wednesday.  	
 	
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2300 GMT ------------	
                 INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG	
S&P 500                   1192.76     -0.97%   -11.730	
USD/JPY                   76.76       -0.03%    -0.020	
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.2249          --     0.000	
SPOT GOLD                 1784.69     -0.09%    -1.560	
US CRUDE            CLc1       87.16        0.59%     0.510	
DOW JONES                 11405.93    -0.67%    -76.97	
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                     	
	
> Sarkozy, Merkel plan fails to inspire Wall St 
> Euro falls as French-German proposal fails to sway 
> Bonds up as French-German meeting fails to calm 
> Gold up 1 pct on euro comments, weak German growth 
> Oil falls as euro zone worries remain 	
 STOCKS TO WATCH	
 -- Mitsubishi Corp 	
 Australia's Qantas Airways is setting up two new
airlines in Asia and ordering $9 billion of new Airbus 
aircraft as part of a do-or-die makeover to salvage its
loss-making international business.	
Qantas, which has been reviewing its offshore operations to
cut costs and unprofitable routes, said it will launch a new,
premium Asian airline and a Japanese budget carrier, the latter
jointly with Japan Airlines and Mitsubishi Corp .
 	
 -- Suzuki Motor Corp 	
 Suzuki will increase production of sport utility vehicles
(SUVs) at its Iwata facility in Shizuoka by adding a second
shift to meet rising export demand, the Nikkei business daily
reported. 	
 -- Tokyo Electric Power Co 	
 Tepco said it started testing a new radioactive water
processing instrument on Tuesday at its Fukushima Daiichi
nuclear plant, but the utility's goal of achieving a cold
shutdown in the October-January period is looking uncertain, the
Nikkei business daily reported. 	
 -- Sony Corp 	
 Sony is cutting the price of its basic PlayStation 3 gaming
console by nearly a fifth in the United States, hoping to
jump-start sales of a device losing ground to Microsoft Corp's
 Xbox. 	
 -- Mizuho Financial Group Inc 	
 MUFG plans to acquire Indonesian auto loan provider Balimor
Finance PT to expand in Asian consumer credit markets beyond
Japan, the Nikkei business daily reported. 	
	
 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Michael Watson)

