Nikkei to edge lower, French-German meeting disappoints

TOKYO, Aug 17 The Nikkei average is expected to edge lower on Wednesday after a meeting between the heads of France and Germany failed to quell doubts about euro-zone leaders' ability to contain sovereign debt woes.

With U.S. futures slipping after U.S. stocks snapped a three-day rally on Tuesday, such global cyclical shares as bellwether exporters may underperform, analysts said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy detailed plans for closer euro-zone integration but they did not include boosting the size of the zone's rescue fund or sales of euro bonds.

"The dollar is still below 77 yen, and the foreign exchange market is still not favourable for major exporters. If the dollar dips against the yen further, the Nikkei may fall below 9,000," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

The dollar was around 76.80 yen before the stock market opened.

But analysts said retail investors may pick up shares with attractive valuations as Tokyo shares remain undervalued, with 65 percent of stocks listed on the exchange's main board trading below book value, while the average price-to-book ratio of stocks on the S&P 500 is 1.9.

Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 9,060, down 10 points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 9,070.

The benchmark Nikkei closed up 0.2 percent at 9,107.43 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 779.06.

Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 9,000-9,150 on Wednesday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2300 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1192.76 -0.97% -11.730 USD/JPY 76.76 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2249 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1784.69 -0.09% -1.560 US CRUDE CLc1 87.16 0.59% 0.510 DOW JONES 11405.93 -0.67% -76.97 -------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Mitsubishi Corp

Australia's Qantas Airways is setting up two new airlines in Asia and ordering $9 billion of new Airbus aircraft as part of a do-or-die makeover to salvage its loss-making international business.

Qantas, which has been reviewing its offshore operations to cut costs and unprofitable routes, said it will launch a new, premium Asian airline and a Japanese budget carrier, the latter jointly with Japan Airlines and Mitsubishi Corp .

-- Suzuki Motor Corp

Suzuki will increase production of sport utility vehicles (SUVs) at its Iwata facility in Shizuoka by adding a second shift to meet rising export demand, the Nikkei business daily reported.

-- Tokyo Electric Power Co

Tepco said it started testing a new radioactive water processing instrument on Tuesday at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, but the utility's goal of achieving a cold shutdown in the October-January period is looking uncertain, the Nikkei business daily reported.

-- Sony Corp

Sony is cutting the price of its basic PlayStation 3 gaming console by nearly a fifth in the United States, hoping to jump-start sales of a device losing ground to Microsoft Corp's Xbox.

-- Mizuho Financial Group Inc

MUFG plans to acquire Indonesian auto loan provider Balimor Finance PT to expand in Asian consumer credit markets beyond Japan, the Nikkei business daily reported. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Michael Watson)