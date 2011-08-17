版本:
Nikkei falls after French-German meeting disappoints

 TOKYO, Aug 17 The Nikkei average fell on
Wednesday after a meeting between the heads of France and
Germany failed to quell doubts about euro-zone leaders' ability
to contain sovereign debt woes.	
 The benchmark Nikkei was down 0.9 percent at 	
9,027.67, while the broader Topix shed 0.6 percent to
774.81.	
	
 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Michael Watson)

