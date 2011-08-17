Nikkei falls after French-German meeting disappoints

UPDATE 2-SoftBank expects to gain from Trump's promised deregulation
* Trump's promised deregulation to make doing business easier -Son
TOKYO, Aug 17 The Nikkei average fell on Wednesday after a meeting between the heads of France and Germany failed to quell doubts about euro-zone leaders' ability to contain sovereign debt woes.
The benchmark Nikkei was down 0.9 percent at 9,027.67, while the broader Topix shed 0.6 percent to 774.81. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Trump's promised deregulation to make doing business easier -Son
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.
* CEO says there is no "Plan B" regarding anti cholesterol drug Praluent