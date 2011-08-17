Nikkei falls after French-German meeting disappoints

TOKYO, Aug 17 The Nikkei average fell on Wednesday after a meeting between the heads of France and Germany failed to quell doubts about euro-zone leaders' ability to contain sovereign debt woes.

The benchmark Nikkei was down 0.9 percent at 9,027.67, while the broader Topix shed 0.6 percent to 774.81. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Michael Watson)