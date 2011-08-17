版本:
Nikkei falls after French-German meeting disappoints

 * Nikkei may be supported above 9,000 if yen stays current
level
 * Rising short-sale ratio suggests stocks are bottoming out
 * Exporters lower on global economic worry
 * Construction companies up on JPMorgan upgrades

 By Ayai Tomisawa	
 TOKYO, Aug 17 The Nikkei average fell on
Wednesday after a meeting between the heads of France and
Germany failed to quell doubts about euro-zone leaders' ability
to contain sovereign debt woes.	
 Analysts said the Nikkei's hold above 9,000 could depend on
whether the yen rises further, but even if it slips below that
point it should not take long to recover as investors are likely
to pick up shares with attractive valuations.	
 "There are other signs in the Tokyo market that suggest
stock prices may bottom out soon," said Chisato Haganuma, chief
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. "One of
them is to look at the short-sale ratio, which is peaking."	
 Haganuma said history shows that when a short-sale ratio
peaks share prices tend to bottom out. The ratio on the Tokyo
market stood at 29 percent early this month and peaked,
suggesting investors' risk-averse attitude will likely recede.	
 The benchmark Nikkei ended 0.6 percent lower at
9,057.26, while the broader Topix shed 0.3 percent to
776.65.	
 Around 65 percent of stocks listed on the exchange's main
board are trading below book value, while the average
price-to-book ratio of stocks on the S&P 500 is 1.9.	
 Still any upside is likely to be limited until there are
signs of an easing in global economic problems.	
 "Japan stocks are relatively cheap. But unless investor
concern about ongoing European debt issues abates the market may
not recover quickly," said Naohito Miura, a fund manager at
Shinkin Asset Management.	
 German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy detailed plans for closer euro-zone integration but they
did not include boosting the size of the zone's rescue fund or
sales of euro bonds. 	
 Bellwether exporters underperformed, with Honda Motor Co
falling 2.5 percent to 2,552 yen, Sony dropping 0.8
percent to 1,687 yen and Toyota Motor shedding 1.5
percent to 2,855 yen.	
 Shares of Nintendo Co were up 2.8 percent at
12,030 yen after data from a game industry researcher showed
Nintendo enjoyed a big jump in sales of its 3DS handheld game
player in Japan following a price cut. 	
 Sales of the 3DS came to 214,821 units during the week of
Aug. 8-14, the second-highest week ever, according to research
firm Enterbrain.	
 Construction firms outperformed after JPMorgan raised the
sector view to "neutral" from "bearish" and hiked the ratings of
several contractors.	
 Taisei Corp added 4.3 percent to 195 yen, Kajima
Corp gained 3.0 percent to 238 yen, and Obayashi Corp
 rose 3.7 percent to 367 yen.	
 JPMorgan raised Taisei and Obayashi to "overweight" from
"neutral" and hiked Kajima to "neutral" from "underweight",
saying reconstruction demand from the March earthquake in
northeast Japan is rising.	
  Sharp Corp rose 1.8 percent to 639 yen after MF
Global FXA Securities wrote in a sales note that Apple Inc
 may invest $1 billion in the panel maker's Kameyama
factory in western Japan to secure a supply of screens for
iPhones and iPads. 	
 Volume was thin, with only 1.6 billion shares changing hands
on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board, against last week's
average daily volume of 2.4 billion. Declining shares
outnumbered advancing ones by 766 to 744.	
	
