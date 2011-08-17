版本:
Nikkei seen capped on growth worries; US data eyed

 TOKYO, Aug 18 Japan's Nikkei stock average on
Thursday is expected to stay capped below a one-week high hit
the previous day as worries about the global growth outlook keep
investors from buying ahead of a series of U.S. indicators.	
 "The fact that U.S. Treasuries have been bought after the
downgrade shows that, at the end of the day, the big theme of
markets is whether the U.S. economy is slipping into a double
dip recession or it's just in a soft patch," said Takashi
Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Securities.	
 A raft of U.S. data, including consumer prices, existing
home sales and manufacturing data in the mid-Atlantic region is
due later in the day.	
 U.S. tech shares were hurt on Wednesday after Dell's
 disappointing sales outlook fanned worries weak
economic growth will hurt earnings in the third quarter.	
 Nikkei futures in Chicago NIYc1 ended at 9,040, flat from
their Osaka JNIc1 close.	
 The benchmark Nikkei ended 0.6 percent lower at
9,057.26 on Wednesday after having hit an one-week intraday high
of 9,150.31, while the broader Topix shed 0.3 percent to	
776.65.	
 Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade in a
9,000-9,100 range on Thursday, with the 9,000 seen as a major
psychological support.  	
 	
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2251 GMT ------------	
                 INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG	
S&P 500                   1193.89      0.09%     1.130	
USD/JPY                   76.57       -0.05%    -0.040	
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.1669          --    -0.058	
SPOT GOLD                 1787.79     -0.02%    -0.360	
US CRUDE            CLc1       87.49       -0.10%    -0.090	
DOW JONES                 11410.21     0.04%      4.28	
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                             

 STOCKS TO WATCH	
 -- Toyota Motor Corp 	
U.S. auto safety regulators have denied a request to formally
investigate complaints alleging potential airbag failure in
certain Toyota Corollas. 	
 -- JFE Holdings 	
    JFE Steel will beef up annual production capacity for tin
plate by 47 percent to around 4.4 million tons by 2020, business
daily Nikkei reported on Thursday. 	
 -- Japan Tobacco 	
 The Children's Investment Fund, a British-based activist
fund, has raised its stake in Japan Tobacco to 1.37 percent,
from around 1 percent two months ago, on expectations Japan's
government would cut its stake, prompting a share
buyback. 	
  -- Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings 	
 Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings will aim for a 3 billion yen
operating profit at overseas department stores for the year
ending March 2014, up 50 percent  from the projected figure for
this fiscal year, Nikkei reported on Thursday.	
  -- Asahi Group Holdings 	
 Asahi Group Holdings said on Thursday it will buy all shares
in New Zealand's Independent Liquor Ltd. from its two
investment-fund owners for 98 billion yen next month.  	
 -- Pasona Group 	
 Pasona Group Inc.'s staffing and contracting businesses are
on track for a combined 3 billion yen operating profit in the
year ending May 2012, up nearly 60 percent, as demand for call
center and administrative services grows, Nikkei reported on
Thursday. 	
	
 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Lisa Twaronite; ; Editing by
Chris Gallagher)

