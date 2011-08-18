CORRECTED-Nikkei seen capped on growth worries; US data eyed

(Corrects paragraphs 1 and 6 to show one-week high was hit on Tuesday, not Wednesday)

TOKYO, Aug 18 Japan's Nikkei stock average on Thursday is expected to stay capped below a one-week high hit earlier in the week as worries about the global growth outlook keep investors from buying ahead of a series of U.S. indicators.

"The fact that U.S. Treasuries have been bought after the downgrade shows that, at the end of the day, the big theme of markets is whether the U.S. economy is slipping into a double dip recession or it's just in a soft patch," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Securities.

A raft of U.S. data, including consumer prices, existing home sales and manufacturing data in the mid-Atlantic region is due later in the day.

U.S. tech shares were hurt on Wednesday after Dell's disappointing sales outlook fanned worries weak economic growth will hurt earnings in the third quarter.

Nikkei futures in Chicago NIYc1 ended at 9,040, flat from their Osaka JNIc1 close.

The benchmark Nikkei ended 0.6 percent lower at 9,057.26 on Wednesday after having hit an one-week intraday high of 9,150.31 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix shed 0.3 percent to 776.65.

Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade in a 9,000-9,100 range on Thursday, with the 9,000 seen as a major psychological support.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2251 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1193.89 0.09% 1.130 USD/JPY 76.57 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1669 -- -0.058 SPOT GOLD 1787.79 -0.02% -0.360 US CRUDE CLc1 87.49 -0.10% -0.090 DOW JONES 11410.21 0.04% 4.28 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Tech shares fall on weakness, NetApp down late > Swiss franc up as SNB plan gets disappointed reaction > Yield curve flattens as higher returns sought > Gold rises for third day, inflation data underpins > Oil up on U.S. gasoline draw, equities weigh

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Toyota Motor Corp U.S. auto safety regulators have denied a request to formally investigate complaints alleging potential airbag failure in certain Toyota Corollas.

-- JFE Holdings

JFE Steel will beef up annual production capacity for tin plate by 47 percent to around 4.4 million tons by 2020, business daily Nikkei reported on Thursday.

-- Japan Tobacco

The Children's Investment Fund, a British-based activist fund, has raised its stake in Japan Tobacco to 1.37 percent, from around 1 percent two months ago, on expectations Japan's government would cut its stake, prompting a share buyback.

-- Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings will aim for a 3 billion yen operating profit at overseas department stores for the year ending March 2014, up 50 percent from the projected figure for this fiscal year, Nikkei reported on Thursday.

-- Asahi Group Holdings

Asahi Group Holdings said on Thursday it will buy all shares in New Zealand's Independent Liquor Ltd. from its two investment-fund owners for 98 billion yen next month.

-- Pasona Group

Pasona Group Inc.'s staffing and contracting businesses are on track for a combined 3 billion yen operating profit in the year ending May 2012, up nearly 60 percent, as demand for call center and administrative services grows, Nikkei reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)