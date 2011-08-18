版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 18日 星期四 09:50 BJT

Nikkei slips as global growth worries weigh

 * Nikkei down for second day, U.S. data awaited
 * Trade thin amid Japan summer holidays
 * Fast Retailing gains on Goldman Sachs upgrade
 * Asahi up on purchase of NZ Independent Liquor

 TOKYO, Aug 18 Japan's Nikkei stock average fell
for a second straight day on Thursday, hurt by worries about a
persistently strong yen and the outlook for global growth, with
many investors also reluctant to trade ahead of U.S. economic
data  	
 U.S. data due on Thursday that will help investors gauge the
strength of one of Japan's main export targets. Reports include
consumer prices, existing home sales and manufacturing data for
the mid-Atlantic region. 	
 "The biggest problem for investors right now is the strong
yen," said Koichi Ogawa, chief portfolio manager at Daiwa SB
Investments.	
  A strong currency undermines the value of Japanese
exporters' overseas profits, and also makes Japanese shares less
attractive to investors holding other currencies.	
 The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 9,000.73,
slipping further from one-week intraday high of 9,150.31 hit on
Tuesday, while the broader Topix index fell 0.6 percent
to 771.53.	
  Trade however has been thin this week as many domestic
market participants are on summer holidays and as foreigners
wait for the U.S. data.	
 "Without the active participation of overseas institutional
investors, it's difficult for the market to rise," Ogawa said. 	
  Fast Retailing , operator of the Uniqlo casual
clothing chain, rose 3.5 percent to 14,880 yen after Goldman
Sachs raised its rating to "buy" from "neutral", citing growing
demand in Asia.	
 Beer maker Asahi Group Holdings gained 1.8 percent
to 1,617 yen after it said it will buy all shares in New
Zealand's Independent Liquor Ltd from its two investment-fund
owners for 98 billion yen ($1.3 billion) next month.
 	
 Japanese trade data released before the market open showed
exports fell 3.3 percent in July from a year earlier, logging a
bigger drop than the previous month as a strong yen and a
slowdown in overseas demand harm Japan's export recovery.   
 	
($1 = 76.565 Japanese Yen)	
	
 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)

