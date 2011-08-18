版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 18日 星期四 11:11 BJT

Nikkei slips as global growth worries weigh

 * Dell's outlook hurts chip-related shares
 * Nikkei down for second day, U.S. data awaited
 * Volume low amid summer lull
 * Fast Retailing gains on Goldman Sachs upgrade
 * Asahi up on purchase of NZ Independent Liquor

 By Lisa Twaronite	
 TOKYO, Aug 18 Japan's Nikkei stock average fell
for a second straight day on Thursday, hurt by the yen's
persistent strength and fears the U.S. might be heading for
another recession, with many investors on the sidelines ahead of
U.S. economic data.	
 Chip-related shares underperformed after Dell's 
disappointing sales outlook fanned worries that weaker economic
growth will hurt earnings in the third quarter and sent U.S.
tech shares tumbling.	
 "The biggest problem for investors right now is the strong
yen," said Koichi Ogawa, chief portfolio manager at Daiwa SB
Investments.	
  This week the dollar has traded in a narrow range just
above its historical record low of 76.25 yen. But Tokyo currency
traders say the greenback could test that level next week when
more market participants return from summer vacation and as many
exporters may sell the dollar in month-end transactions.	
 A strong currency undermines the value of Japanese
exporters' overseas profits, and also makes Japanese shares less
attractive to investors holding other currencies.	
 The benchmark Nikkei ended the morning session down
0.4 percent at 9,019.52, slipping further from one-week intraday
high of 9,150.31 hit on Tuesday, while the broader Topix index
 fell 0.5 percent to 772.87.	
  Trade has been thin this week as many domestic market
participants are on summer holidays and as foreigners wait for
the U.S. data.	
 U.S. data due on Thursday will help investors gauge the
strength of one of Japan's main export targets. Reports include
consumer prices, existing home sales and manufacturing data for
the mid-Atlantic region. 	
 In the morning session, only 682 million shares changed
hands on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board, compared to a
daily average of 2.4 billion shares last week.	
 "Without the active participation of overseas institutional
investors, it's difficult for the market to rise," Ogawa said. 	
 Among chipmakers, Advantest fell 3.0 percent to
1,084 yen and Tokyo Electron shed 2.3 percent to 3,620
yen.	
 Consumer electronics makers were also weaker, with Toshiba
 dropping 2.7 percent to 328 yen and Hitachi 
shedding 1.4 percent to 413 yen.	
 But Fast Retailing , operator of the Uniqlo casual
clothing chain and a widely held stock among domestic investors,
rose 4.0 percent to 14,960 yen after Goldman Sachs raised its
rating to "buy" from "neutral", citing growing demand in Asia.	
 Beer maker Asahi Group Holdings gained 2.2 percent
to 1,624 yen after it said it will buy all shares in New
Zealand's Independent Liquor Ltd from its two investment-fund
owners for 98 billion yen ($1.3 billion) next month.
 	
 Daiichi Sankyo rose 0.9 percent to 1,518 yen after
U.S. drug regulators approved a targeted skin cancer drug that
it developed with Roche Holding . 	
 Japanese trade data released before the market open showed
exports fell 3.3 percent in July from a year earlier, logging a
bigger drop than the previous month as a strong yen and a
slowdown in overseas demand harm Japan's export recovery.   
 	
 Despite the looming fears about the yen and overseas demand,
a monthly Reuters poll of Japanese business confidence edged up
in August and is expected to improve further in the coming
months. 	
($1 = 76.565 Japanese Yen)	
	
 (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Ayai Tomisawa)

