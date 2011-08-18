版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 18日 星期四 13:31 BJT

Nikkei slips on global growth worries, US data eyed

 * Dell's outlook hurts chip-related shares
 * Nikkei falling for second day, U.S. data awaited
 * Fast Retailing gains on Goldman Sachs upgrade
 * Asahi up on purchase of NZ Independent Liquor

 By Ayai Tomisawa	
 TOKYO, Aug 18 Japan's Nikkei stock average fell
for a second straight day on Thursday, hurt by the yen's
persistent strength and fears the U.S. might be heading for
another recession, with many investors on the sidelines ahead of
U.S. economic data.	
 Analysts said that light volume also made the market
vulnerable to drops, with futures selling kicking in during the
afternoon when falls in Asian stocks added to concerns.	
 They said that the mood was further soured by
capital flows data that showed foreign investors' net sell
orders of Japanese shares hit their highest in more than a year.
 	
 "There is risk reduction being seen among foreign
investors with currency levels (the yen) showing elevated
levels," said Mattia Ciancaleoni, director of equity sales at
Citigroup.	
 The benchmark Nikkei was down 1.2 percent at
8,950.93, slipping further from a one-week intraday high of
9,150.31 hit on Tuesday, while the broader Topix index 
fell 1.2 percent to 767.01.	
 While U.S. data such as consumer prices and
existing home sales numbers are due on Thursday, Ciancaleoni
said investors are focusing on whether Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
will drop any hints about further monetary easing measures when
he speaks at a regional event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next
week.	
 Chip-related shares underperformed as a disappointing sales
outlook from Dell fanned worries that weaker economic
growth will hurt earnings in the third quarter and sent U.S.
tech shares tumbling.	
 "The biggest problem for investors right now is the strong
yen," said Koichi Ogawa, chief portfolio manager at Daiwa SB
Investments.	
  	

 NARROW RANGE	
 This week the dollar has traded in a narrow range just above
its historical record low of 76.25 yen. But Tokyo currency
traders say the greenback could test that level next week when
more market participants return from summer vacation and as many
exporters may sell the dollar in month-end transactions.	
 A strong currency undermines the value of Japanese
exporters' overseas profits, and also makes Japanese shares less
attractive to investors holding other currencies.	
 Among chip-related shares, Advantest fell 4.3
percent to 1,069 yen and Tokyo Electron shed 3.1
percent to 3,590 yen.	
 Consumer electronics makers were also weaker, with Toshiba
 dropping 4.8 percent to 321 yen and Hitachi 
shedding 3.1 percent to 406 yen.	
 But Fast Retailing , operator of the Uniqlo casual
clothing chain and a widely held stock among domestic investors,
rose 3.6 percent to 14,900 yen after Goldman Sachs raised its
rating to "buy" from "neutral", citing growing demand in Asia.	
 Beer maker Asahi Group Holdings gained 2.1 percent
to 1,622 yen after it said it would buy all shares in New
Zealand's Independent Liquor Ltd from its two investment-fund
owners for 98 billion yen ($1.3 billion) next month.
 	
 Daiichi Sankyo rose 0.9 percent to 1,519 yen after
U.S. drug regulators approved a targeted skin cancer drug that
it developed with Roche Holding . 	
($1 = 76.565 Japanese Yen)	
	
 (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Lisa Twaronite;
Editing by Joseph Radford)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐