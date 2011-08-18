Nikkei slips on global growth worries, US data eyed

* Dell's outlook hurts chip-related shares

* Nikkei falling for second day, U.S. data awaited

* Fast Retailing gains on Goldman Sachs upgrade

* Asahi up on purchase of NZ Independent Liquor

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 18 Japan's Nikkei stock average fell for a second straight day on Thursday, hurt by the yen's persistent strength and fears the U.S. might be heading for another recession, with many investors on the sidelines ahead of U.S. economic data.

Analysts said that light volume also made the market vulnerable to drops, with futures selling kicking in during the afternoon when falls in Asian stocks added to concerns.

They said that the mood was further soured by capital flows data that showed foreign investors' net sell orders of Japanese shares hit their highest in more than a year.

"There is risk reduction being seen among foreign investors with currency levels (the yen) showing elevated levels," said Mattia Ciancaleoni, director of equity sales at Citigroup.

The benchmark Nikkei was down 1.2 percent at 8,950.93, slipping further from a one-week intraday high of 9,150.31 hit on Tuesday, while the broader Topix index fell 1.2 percent to 767.01.

While U.S. data such as consumer prices and existing home sales numbers are due on Thursday, Ciancaleoni said investors are focusing on whether Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will drop any hints about further monetary easing measures when he speaks at a regional event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next week.

Chip-related shares underperformed as a disappointing sales outlook from Dell fanned worries that weaker economic growth will hurt earnings in the third quarter and sent U.S. tech shares tumbling.

"The biggest problem for investors right now is the strong yen," said Koichi Ogawa, chief portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments.

NARROW RANGE

This week the dollar has traded in a narrow range just above its historical record low of 76.25 yen. But Tokyo currency traders say the greenback could test that level next week when more market participants return from summer vacation and as many exporters may sell the dollar in month-end transactions.

A strong currency undermines the value of Japanese exporters' overseas profits, and also makes Japanese shares less attractive to investors holding other currencies.

Among chip-related shares, Advantest fell 4.3 percent to 1,069 yen and Tokyo Electron shed 3.1 percent to 3,590 yen.

Consumer electronics makers were also weaker, with Toshiba dropping 4.8 percent to 321 yen and Hitachi shedding 3.1 percent to 406 yen.

But Fast Retailing , operator of the Uniqlo casual clothing chain and a widely held stock among domestic investors, rose 3.6 percent to 14,900 yen after Goldman Sachs raised its rating to "buy" from "neutral", citing growing demand in Asia.

Beer maker Asahi Group Holdings gained 2.1 percent to 1,622 yen after it said it would buy all shares in New Zealand's Independent Liquor Ltd from its two investment-fund owners for 98 billion yen ($1.3 billion) next month.

Daiichi Sankyo rose 0.9 percent to 1,519 yen after U.S. drug regulators approved a targeted skin cancer drug that it developed with Roche Holding . ($1 = 76.565 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)