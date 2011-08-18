版本:
2011年 8月 18日

Nikkei slips on global growth worries;US data eyed

 TOKYO, Aug 18 Japan's Nikkei stock average fell
for a second straight day on Thursday and dropped below the
closely watched 9,000-line, hurt by the yen's persistent
strength and fears the United States might be heading for
another recession, with many investors on the sidelines ahead of
U.S. economic data.	
 The benchmark Nikkei fell 1.3 percent to 8,943.76,
slipping further from a one-week intraday high of 9,150.31 hit
on Tuesday.	
 The broader Topix index shed 1.2 percent to 767.31.	
	
 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

