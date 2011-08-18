Nikkei slips on global growth worries;US data eyed

* Dell's outlook hurts chip-related shares
* Nikkei falls for second day, U.S. data awaited
* Fast Retailing gains on Goldman Sachs upgrade
* Asahi up on purchase of NZ Independent Liquor
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 18 Japan's Nikkei stock average fell
for a second straight day on Thursday and dropped below the
closely watched 9,000 line, hurt by the yen's persistent
strength and fears the United States might be heading for
another recession, with many investors on the sidelines ahead of
U.S. economic data.
Analysts said that light volume also made the market
vulnerable to declines, with futures selling kicking in during
the afternoon when falls in Asian stocks added to concerns.
They said the mood was also soured by capital flows data
that showed foreign investors' net selling of Japanese shares
hit their highest in more than a year last week.
"There is risk reduction being seen among foreign investors
with currency levels (the yen) showing elevated levels," said
Mattia Ciancaleoni, director of equity sales at Citigroup.
The benchmark Nikkei fell 1.3 percent to 8,943.76,
slipping further from a one-week intraday high of 9,150.31 hit
on Tuesday.
The broader Topix index shed 1.2 percent to 767.31.
While U.S. data such as consumer prices and
existing home sales numbers are due on Thursday, Ciancaleoni
said investors are focusing on whether Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
will drop any hints about further monetary easing measures when
he speaks at a regional event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next
week.
Chip-related shares underperformed as a disappointing sales
outlook from Dell fanned worries that weaker economic
growth will hurt earnings in the third quarter and sent U.S.
tech shares tumbling.
"The biggest problem for investors right now is the strong
yen," said Koichi Ogawa, chief portfolio manager at Daiwa SB
Investments.
NARROW RANGE
This week the dollar has traded in a narrow range just above
its record low of 76.25 yen. But Tokyo currency traders say the
greenback could test that level next week when more market
participants return from summer vacation and as many exporters
may sell the dollar in month-end transactions.
A strong currency undermines the value of Japanese
exporters' overseas profits, and also makes Japanese shares less
attractive to investors holding other currencies.
Among chip-related shares, Advantest fell 4.3
percent to 1,069 yen and Tokyo Electron shed 3.4
percent to 3,580 yen.
Consumer electronics makers were also weaker, with Toshiba
dropping 4.5 percent to 322 yen and Hitachi
shedding 2.4 percent to 409 yen.
But Fast Retailing , operator of the Uniqlo casual
clothing chain and a widely held stock among domestic investors,
rose 3.3 percent to 14,850 yen after Goldman Sachs raised its
rating to "buy" from "neutral", citing growing demand in Asia.
Beer maker Asahi Group Holdings gained 1.7 percent
to 1,616 yen after it said it would buy all shares in New
Zealand's Independent Liquor Ltd from its two investment-fund
owners for 98 billion yen ($1.3 billion) next month.
Volume was thin, with 1.7 billion shares changing hands on
the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, against last week's
average daily volume of 2.4 billion. Declining shares
outnumbered advancing ones by 1,122 to 417.
($1 = 76.565 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Lisa Twaronite;
Editing by Chris Gallagher)