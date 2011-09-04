RPT-Nikkei set to slip on US recession fears

(Repeats to fix formatting)

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's Nikkei stock average is set to slip on Monday, after Friday's U.S. employment report heightened fears that another recession might be unavoidable.

For the first time in nearly a year the U.S. economy failed to create new jobs on a net basis according to the Labor Department's monthly nonfarm payrolls survey, raised concern that action by the U.S. Federal Reserve alone might not be enough to solve the economy's problems.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,825 on Friday, down 115 points or 1.3 percent from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,940. Strategists said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,800 and 8,950 on Monday.

"In this atmosphere, foreign investors are likely to remain risk-averse and inactive, and Japan's recent "flat sentiment" and range-bound trading is likely to continue this week," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management Co.

Investors will also be watching the yen's movements against the euro, for clues to the direction of stocks with significant euro zone exposure such as Sony Corp and Toshiba Corp .

The Nikkei fell 1.2 percent to 8,950.74 on Friday after closing above 9,000 on Thursday for the first time in two weeks. For the week, it rose 1.7 percent. The broader Topix index dropped 1.1 percent on Friday to 769.78.

U.S. stocks tumbled 2 percent on Friday after the jobs data, leaving Wall Street lower for the sixth week out of seven. Stocks had rebounded recently on expectations the Fed would introduce new stimulus to boost the sluggish economy. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2306 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1173.97 -2.53% -30.450 USD/JPY 76.86 0.07% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9944 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1886.65 0.15% 2.850 US CRUDE CLc1 85.9 -0.64% -0.550 DOW JONES 11240.26 -2.20% -253.31 -------------------------------------------------------------

> U.S. labor market woes sink Wall Street > Dollar trending lower; focus on Fed after jobs data > US bonds gain on Fed bond purchase hopes > Gold jumps 3 pct as jobs gloom spurs safety bid > Oil falls as U.S. job growth stalls

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co. plans to double sales of minivehicles as a proportion of overall sales, part of a stronger emphasis on fuel economy in the domestic market, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported on Monday.

- Hitachi

Hitachi said on Sunday it aims to double its revenues in India from 54 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) and is keen to acquire firms to gain a bigger market share in a short span of time.

- Kyocera

Canadian technology licensing company WiLan Inc said on Friday it had begun its patent infringement cases against Apple Inc , Dell , Hewlett-Packard and six other companies including Kyocera Corp.

- Toyota

Toyota Motor Corp plans to produce key parts such as motors and batteries for hybrid vehicles in China in a bid to prop up sales in the world's largest car market, the Nikkei reported on Sunday. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)