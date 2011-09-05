Nikkei skids almost 2 pct on U.S. recession fears

* Nomura tumbles after being sued by US regulator
* Euro sensitive firms hurt by weaker euro
* Sell-off in Asia shares adds to Nikkei pain
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's Nikkei stock average
skidded almost 2 percent on Monday, wiping out gains made last
week after a U.S. employment report heightened fears that
another recession might be unavoidable and the euro weakened
against the yen.
Shares in brokerage Nomura Holdings tumbled after
it became one of 17 big banks to be sued by the U.S. Federal
Housing Finance Agency for allegedly misrepresenting material
information when selling mortgage-backed securities.
The U.S. economy failed to create new jobs on a net basis
for the first time in nearly a year, according to the Labor
Department's monthly nonfarm payrolls survey, raising concern
that action by the U.S. Federal Reserve alone might not be
enough to solve the economy's problems.
"Asian shares are being sold off after the U.S. jobs data,
and this in turn is adding pressure to the Japanese market,"
said Kazuhiro Takahashi, general manager at Daiwa Securities.
The Nikkei fell 1.9 percent to 8,781.54.73. It had
gained 1.7 percent last week on expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve would introduce new stimulus steps to bolster the
economy.
The fall was in line with a 2 percent decline for U.S.
stocks after the jobs data.
The broader Topix index dropped 1.8 percent to
756.19.
"In this atmosphere, foreign investors are likely to remain
risk-averse and inactive, and Japan's recent 'flat sentiment'
and range-bound trading is likely to continue this week," said
Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment
Management Co.
Stocks with significant euro zone exposure underperformed
after the euro fell to a fresh three-week low against the dollar
on Monday, and weakened against the yen.
Sony Corp lost 3.6 percent to 1,567 yen, TDK Corp
<6762.T. was down 3.5 percent at 3,140 yen and Toshiba Corp
lost 2.5 percent to 313 yen.
Nomura tumbled 4.3 percent to 309 yen. It is being sued over
$2 billion worth of securities. .
Fast Retailing Co dropped 2.8 percent to 13,740 yen in heavy
trading after it said domestic same-store sales in August at its
Uniqlo clothing chain fell 9.4 percent from the same month a
year ago, the first fall in three months.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)