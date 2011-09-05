Nikkei skids almost 2 pct on U.S. recession fears

* Nomura tumbles after being sued by US regulator

* Euro sensitive firms hurt by weaker euro

* Sell-off in Asia shares adds to Nikkei pain

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's Nikkei stock average skidded almost 2 percent on Monday, wiping out gains made last week after a U.S. employment report heightened fears that another recession might be unavoidable and the euro weakened against the yen.

Shares in brokerage Nomura Holdings tumbled after it became one of 17 big banks to be sued by the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency for allegedly misrepresenting material information when selling mortgage-backed securities.

The U.S. economy failed to create new jobs on a net basis for the first time in nearly a year, according to the Labor Department's monthly nonfarm payrolls survey, raising concern that action by the U.S. Federal Reserve alone might not be enough to solve the economy's problems.

"Asian shares are being sold off after the U.S. jobs data, and this in turn is adding pressure to the Japanese market," said Kazuhiro Takahashi, general manager at Daiwa Securities.

The Nikkei fell 1.9 percent to 8,781.54.73. It had gained 1.7 percent last week on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would introduce new stimulus steps to bolster the economy.

The fall was in line with a 2 percent decline for U.S. stocks after the jobs data.

The broader Topix index dropped 1.8 percent to 756.19.

"In this atmosphere, foreign investors are likely to remain risk-averse and inactive, and Japan's recent 'flat sentiment' and range-bound trading is likely to continue this week," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management Co.

Stocks with significant euro zone exposure underperformed after the euro fell to a fresh three-week low against the dollar on Monday, and weakened against the yen.

Sony Corp lost 3.6 percent to 1,567 yen, TDK Corp <6762.T. was down 3.5 percent at 3,140 yen and Toshiba Corp lost 2.5 percent to 313 yen.

Nomura tumbled 4.3 percent to 309 yen. It is being sued over $2 billion worth of securities. .

Fast Retailing Co dropped 2.8 percent to 13,740 yen in heavy trading after it said domestic same-store sales in August at its Uniqlo clothing chain fell 9.4 percent from the same month a year ago, the first fall in three months. (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)