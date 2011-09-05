Nikkei skids 1.9 pct on U.S. recession fears

* Nomura tumbles after being sued by U.S. regulator

* Euro-sensitive firms hurt by weaker euro

* Obama jobs speech awaited later this week

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's Nikkei stock average skidded nearly 2 percent on Monday, wiping out gains made last week, hurt by a grim U.S. employment report and worries that President Barack Obama's job measures will not be enough to prevent another U.S. recession.

Firms with high sales ratios in Europe were hurt after the euro weakened against the yen, while Nomura Holdings tumbled 5 percent after it was sued by a U.S. government agency for allegedly misrepresenting information when selling mortgage-backed securities.

But some market participants said that even if U.S. job measures disappoint, further losses were likely to be limited by expectations that the Bank of Japan will continue to step in and buy exchange-traded funds.

"Some don't expect much in the way of concrete measures from Obama. There won't be any magic rebound," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, strategist at SMBC Friend Securities.

"On the other hand, employment is a lagging indicator, not a leading one, and Japanese stock losses could present a buying opportunity if U.S. markets recover later this week and Japan follows their lead."

The Nikkei was down 1.9 percent at 8,783.16. It gained 1.7 percent last week on expectations the Fed would introduce new stimulus steps at its two-day meeting later this month.

The broader Topix index dropped 1.9 percent to 755.53.

Volume was thin, with 979 million shares changing hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, on track to undershoot last week's average of 1.81 billion.

The Nikkei's fall was in line with a 2 percent decline for U.S. stocks after Friday's jobs data, which showed the economy failed to create new jobs on a net basis for the first time in nearly a year. The report raised concern that action by the Federal Reserve alone might not be enough to solve the economy's problems.

Obama is set to deliver his jobs-focused speech to Congress on Thursday. U.S. markets are closed for a holiday on Monday.

"In this atmosphere, foreign investors are likely to remain risk-averse and inactive, and Japan's recent 'flat sentiment' and range-bound trading is likely to continue this week," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management Co.

Stocks with significant euro zone exposure underperformed after the euro fell to a fresh three-week low against the dollar on Monday, and weakened against the yen.

Sony Corp lost 3.8 percent to 1,564 yen, TDK Corp fell 3.8 percent to 3,130 yen and Toshiba Corp shed 2.8 percent to 312 yen.

Nomura tumbled 5.0 percent to 307 yen. It is being sued over $2 billion worth of securities. .

Fast Retailing Co dropped 1.3 percent to 13,800 yen in heavy trading after it said domestic same-store sales in August at its Uniqlo clothing chain fell 9.4 percent from the same month a year ago, the first fall in three months.