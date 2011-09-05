Nikkei skids 1.9 pct on U.S. recession fears

* Nomura tumbles after being sued by U.S. regulator
* Euro-sensitive firms hurt by weaker euro
* Honda hits session low after recall news
* Obama jobs speech awaited later this week
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's Nikkei average skidded
nearly 2 percent on Monday to wipe out last week's gains, hurt
by a weaker euro and a U.S. jobs report that raised worries
President Barack Obama's job measures will not be enough to
prevent another U.S. recession.
Firms with high sales ratios in Europe were hurt when the
euro weakened against the yen, while Honda Motor
extended losses after recall news.
Nomura Holdings tumbled 4.6 percent on news it is
one of 17 firms being sued by a U.S. government agency which
accuses them of misrepresenting information on mortgage-backed
securities in relation to the 2008 housing loan crisis.
If U.S. job measures disappoint and U.S. losses continue,
traders say the Nikkei's next target is the Aug. 22 low of
8,619.21.
"It's hard to determine where the Nikkei's bottom might be
this week, because so much depends on factors like the U.S. job
steps and the direction of U.S. stocks," said Toshiyuki
Kanayama, a market analyst at Monex Inc.
But some market participants said further losses were likely
to be limited by expectations that the Bank of Japan will
continue to step in and buy exchange-traded funds.
"Some don't expect much in the way of concrete measures from
Obama. There won't be any magic rebound," said Fumiyuki
Nakanishi, a strategist at SMBC Friend Securities.
"On the other hand, employment is a lagging indicator, not a
leading one, and Japanese stock losses could present a buying
opportunity if U.S. markets recover later this week and Japan
follows their lead."
The Nikkei ended down 1.9 percent at 8,784.46,
erasing last week's 1.7 percent gain made on expectations of
more U.S. easing. The broader Topix index fell 1.8
percent to 755.82.
Volume was thin, with 1.60 billion shares changing hands on
the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, below last week's average
of 1.81 billion. Decliners outnumbered advancers 1,236 to 311 on
the main board.
The Nikkei's fall was in line with U.S. stocks' 2 percent
drop after Friday's jobs data, which showed the economy failed
to create new jobs on a net basis for the first time in nearly a
year. The report raised concern that action by the Federal
Reserve alone might not be enough to solve the economy's
problems.
Obama is set to deliver his jobs-focused speech to Congress
on Thursday. U.S. markets are closed for a holiday on Monday.
"In this atmosphere, foreign investors are likely to remain
risk-averse and inactive, and Japan's recent 'flat sentiment'
and range-bound trading is likely to continue this week," said
Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment
Management Co.
Stocks with significant euro zone exposure underperformed
after the euro fell to a fresh three-week low against the dollar
on Monday, and weakened against the yen.
Sony Corp lost 4.0 percent to 1,560 yen, TDK Corp
fell 4.2 percent to 3,120 yen and Toshiba Corp
shed 2.5 percent to 313 yen.
Nomura, which is being sued over $2 billion worth of
securities, tumbled to 308 yen. .
Honda shares closed down 4.7 percent at 2,389 yen after
falling as low as 2,378 yen. It said on Monday it will recall
about 960,000 Fit subcompacts and other models globally to
repair defects, including malfunctioning power window switches.
Fast Retailing pared losses but still ended down
1.7 percent at 13,900 yen in heavy trading after it said
domestic same-store sales in August at its Uniqlo clothing chain
fell 9.4 percent from the same month last year, the first fall
in three months.
(Editing by Michael Watson)