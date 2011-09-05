Nikkei set to slip after sell-off in Europe

TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's Nikkei average is expected
to slip Tuesday after U.S. stock futures fell in line with a
sell-off in Europe on concerns about banks and global recession
fears.
The Nikkei is expected to trade in a range of 8,600 to
8,750, but there is a chance of a greater decline if support at
the 8,600 level fails to hold, traders said.
The Nikkei's first downside target is the Aug. 22 low of
8,619.21, said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana
Securities.
"U.S. shares will drop when they open later today, but
there's a chance there will be some buybacks throughout the U.S.
day and losses will be pared, so this expectation could provide
some downside support and prevent an aggressive sell-off in
Tokyo," Hirano said.
Japanese companies with significant euro zone exposure
underperformed on Monday and will likely do so again on Tuesday,
as the European currency continued to tumble.
European stocks plummeted 4 percent on Monday, with banks
dropping to a more than two year low, on fears about the future
of the euro zone, weak economic growth and threats to the
banking sector.
On Monday, the Nikkei ended down 1.9 percent at
8,784.46, erasing last week's 1.7 percent gain made on
expectations of more U.S. easing. The broader Topix index
fell 1.8 percent to 755.82.
U.S. markets were closed for a holiday on Monday. S&P 500
e-mini futures <0#ES:> were last down 32.0 points at 1,137.25.
The Nikkei's fall tracked a 2 percent drop in U.S. stocks
after Friday's nonfarm payrolls report, which raised fears that
additional easing by the Federal Reserve alone might not prevent
the U.S. from slipping back into recession.
President Barack Obama is set to deliver a jobs-focused
speech to Congress on Thursday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2319 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1173.97 -2.53% -30.450
USD/JPY 76.9 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9944 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1899.29 -0.04% -0.760
US CRUDE CLc1 83.23 -3.72% -3.220
DOW JONES 11240.26 -2.20% -253.31
-------------------------------------------------------------
> U.S. labor market woes sink Wall Street
> Euro falls broadly as euro zone risks mount
> US bonds gain on Fed bond purchase hopes
> Gold nears record above $1,900, safety bid revives
> Brent slips towards $110 on recession worries
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Mitsui Chemicals
Mitsui Chemicals Inc expects to realize the goal of earning
50 percent of its sales overseas roughly five years earlier than
initially planned, the Nikkei business daily reported on
Tuesday, citing President Toshikazu Tanaka.
-- FamilyMart
FamilyMart Co's group operating profit in the March-August
period likely rose 10 percent on the year to roughly 24 billion
yen ($312 million), beating its 22.1 billion yen forecast and
marking a record for the first half of its business year, the
Nikkei reported on Tuesday.
-- Nissan Motor
Nissan Motor Co sold about 94,700 new vehicles last month in
China, a 26.1 percent increase from the same month a year
earlier and the fourth straight month of double-digit
year-on-year sales growth, the Nikkei reported Tuesday.
-- Kinki Nippon Tourist
Kinki Nippon Tourist Co will partner with TravelSky
Technology Ltd, China's dominant aviation information service
provider, to sell accommodation to Chinese travel agencies that
handle trips to Japan, the Nikkei reported Tuesday.
($1 = 76.970 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)