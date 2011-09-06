Nikkei slips to 2-week low after sell-off in Europe

TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's Nikkei average fell more
than 1 percent on Tuesday to a two-week low, hurt after European
stocks skidded on fears about the future of the euro zone, weak
growth and threats to the banking sector.
It was the third day of losses for the Nikkei after it
wiped out last week's gains on Monday. The next downside target
is its Aug. 22 low of 8,619.21, the lowest intraday level since
March 15, when stocks sold off after the earthquake and tsunami.
The Nikkei's fall was however less dramatic than the 4
percent slide in European stocks, with some participants saying
Tokyo stocks were being supported by hopes that the U.S. market
reaction will not be as severe.
"U.S. shares will drop when they open later today, but
there's a chance there will be some buying back throughout the
U.S. day and losses will be pared, so this expectation could
provide some downside support and prevent an aggressive sell-off
in Tokyo," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana
Securities.
U.S. markets were closed for a holiday on Monday.
The Nikkei was down 1.2 percent at 8,679.82. The
broader Topix index fell 1.0 percent to 748.47.
S&P 500 e-mini futures <0#ES:> were last down 28.0 points at
1,141.25.
Also weighing on Tokyo shares is Friday's special quotation
or "SQ", to settle both Nikkei futures and options contracts
expiring in September. The closely watched settlement price is
calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the
Nikkei average.
"It's difficult to roll over positions against this
backdrop, so there may be some selling," Hirano said.
The Nikkei's 1.9 percent fall on Monday tracked a drop in
U.S. stocks after Friday's nonfarm payrolls report, which raised
fears that additional easing by the Federal Reserve alone might
not prevent the United States from slipping back into recession.
President Barack Obama is set to deliver a jobs-focused
speech to Congress on Thursday.
Toshiba Corp fell 5.4 percent to 296 yen on worries
that the company will have to raise funds through equity
financing after the Wall Street Journal said it is in talks
further increase its stake in nuclear power plant firm
Westinghouse Electric Co, buying out Shaw Group's 20
percent holding.
FamilyMart Co rose 1.5 percent to 2,856 yen after
the Nikkei business daily reported its operating profit in the
March-August period likely rose 10 percent from the same period
last year and mark a record for the first half of its business
year.
($1 = 76.970 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)