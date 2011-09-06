Nikkei slips to 2-week low after sell-off in Europe

TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's Nikkei average fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday to a two-week low, hurt after European stocks skidded on fears about the future of the euro zone, weak growth and threats to the banking sector.

It was the third day of losses for the Nikkei after it wiped out last week's gains on Monday. The next downside target is its Aug. 22 low of 8,619.21, the lowest intraday level since March 15, when stocks sold off after the earthquake and tsunami.

The Nikkei's fall was however less dramatic than the 4 percent slide in European stocks, with some participants saying Tokyo stocks were being supported by hopes that the U.S. market reaction will not be as severe.

"U.S. shares will drop when they open later today, but there's a chance there will be some buying back throughout the U.S. day and losses will be pared, so this expectation could provide some downside support and prevent an aggressive sell-off in Tokyo," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

U.S. markets were closed for a holiday on Monday.

The Nikkei was down 1.2 percent at 8,679.82. The broader Topix index fell 1.0 percent to 748.47. S&P 500 e-mini futures <0#ES:> were last down 28.0 points at 1,141.25.

Also weighing on Tokyo shares is Friday's special quotation or "SQ", to settle both Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in September. The closely watched settlement price is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average.

"It's difficult to roll over positions against this backdrop, so there may be some selling," Hirano said.

The Nikkei's 1.9 percent fall on Monday tracked a drop in U.S. stocks after Friday's nonfarm payrolls report, which raised fears that additional easing by the Federal Reserve alone might not prevent the United States from slipping back into recession.

President Barack Obama is set to deliver a jobs-focused speech to Congress on Thursday.

Toshiba Corp fell 5.4 percent to 296 yen on worries that the company will have to raise funds through equity financing after the Wall Street Journal said it is in talks further increase its stake in nuclear power plant firm Westinghouse Electric Co, buying out Shaw Group's 20 percent holding.

FamilyMart Co rose 1.5 percent to 2,856 yen after the Nikkei business daily reported its operating profit in the March-August period likely rose 10 percent from the same period last year and mark a record for the first half of its business year. ($1 = 76.970 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)