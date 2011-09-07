版本:
Nikkei rises as exporters are bought back

 TOKYO, Sept 7 The Nikkei benchmark climbed on
bargain-hunting on Wednesday after European debt fears sent it
tumbling to a 2-1/2 year closing low a day earlier.	
 The Nikkei rose 1.8 percent to 8,741.42. The broader
Topix index added 1.4 percent to 751.82.	
	
 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

