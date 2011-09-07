Nikkei rises as exporters are bought back

TOKYO, Sept 7 The Nikkei benchmark climbed on bargain-hunting on Wednesday after European debt fears sent it tumbling to a 2-1/2 year closing low a day earlier.

The Nikkei rose 1.8 percent to 8,741.42. The broader Topix index added 1.4 percent to 751.82. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)