Nikkei up as BOJ fund buying lifts mood

 * BOJ ETF buying, speculation on pension fund buying lifts
mood
 * Gains may be short-lived on caution over Europe, U.S.
 * Nikkei fall to 8,227 still possible mid-term-analyst

 By Ayai Tomisawa	
 TOKYO, Sept 7 The Nikkei average climbed on
bargain-hunting on Wednesday after European debt fears sent it
tumbling a day earlier to a 2-1/2 year closing low.	
 But analysts said caution persists over sovereign debt fears
in Europe and a U.S. slowdown despite better-than-expected U.S.
economic data released the previous day.	
 "It's a short-term rebound. I'm rather pessimistic, and the
Nikkei's downside at 8,227 (the March 15 intraday low) is still
possible if global markets fall further," said Norihiro Fujito,
a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities. 	
 "The BOJ's three straight days of ETF buying also lifted the
mood, as well as speculation that pension funds also bought
shares on dips as the Nikkei ended below 8,600 yesterday."	
 The Bank of Japan bought exchange-trade funds worth 66.9
billion yen ($868 million) over the past three days.	
 The U.S. Institute for Supply Management said its services
index rose to 53.3 last month from 52.7 in July. That topped the
51.0 median forecast in a Reuters poll of 71 economists.
 	
 In the foreign exchange market, the Swiss franc plunged
nearly 10 percent against the euro on Tuesday, posting its worst
day ever, after Switzerland's central bank jolted markets by
setting a limit on how much the franc can gain.	
 Analysts also said that after a 5.2 percent drop in Tokyo
stocks in the past three days, valuations show stocks listed on
the main board trading at price-to-book ratio of 0.92, the
lowest level this year.	
 The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.4 percent to 8,710.71.
The broader Topix index added 1.2 percent to 749.75.	
 Exporters were higher on short-covering, with Toyota Motor
 rising 2.0 percent to 2,658 yen, Honda Motor 
adding 1.1 percent to 2,364 yen and Sony gaining 3.2
percent to 1,570 yen.	
  Kirin Holdings Co was up 3.0 percent at 992 yen
after the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday that the
beverage company had found a lactic acid bacterium that
invigorates immune cells. The report quoted Kirin as saying the
bacterium was safe for use in yoghurt and cheese products, and
it aims to develop nutrition supplements and soft drinks
containing it. 
 ($1 = 77.115 Japanese Yen)	
	
 (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael
Watson)

