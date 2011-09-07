Nikkei up on short-cover, BOJ fund buying lifts mood

* BOJ ETF buying, speculation on pension fund buying lifts mood

* Gains may be short-lived on caution over Europe, U.S.

* Nikkei fall to 8,227 still possible mid-term-analyst

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Sept 7 The Nikkei average climbed on bargain-hunting on Wednesday after European debt fears sent it tumbling a day earlier to a 2-1/2 year closing low.

But analysts said caution persists over sovereign debt fears in Europe and a U.S. slowdown despite better-than-expected U.S. economic data released the previous day.

"It's a short-term rebound. I'm rather pessimistic, and the Nikkei's downside at 8,227 (the March 15 intraday low) is still possible if global markets fall further," said Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"The BOJ's three straight days of ETF buying also lifted the mood, as well as speculation that pension funds also bought shares on dips as the Nikkei ended below 8,600 yesterday."

The Bank of Japan bought exchange-trade funds worth 66.9 billion yen ($868 million) over the past three days.

The U.S. Institute for Supply Management said its services index rose to 53.3 last month from 52.7 in July. That topped the 51.0 median forecast in a Reuters poll of 71 economists.

In the foreign exchange market, the Swiss franc plunged nearly 10 percent against the euro on Tuesday, posting its worst day ever, after Switzerland's central bank jolted markets by setting a limit on how much the franc can gain.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.4 percent to 8,714.59 by the midday break. The broader Topix index added 1.3 percent to 750.54.

Analysts also said that after a 5.2 percent drop in Tokyo stocks in the past three days, valuations show stocks listed on the main board trading at a price-to-book ratio of 0.92, the lowest level this year.

"The Tokyo market has become oversold in a short time, and shares are cheap, so such attractive valuations should also help lift the market even in the short term," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Volume was thin with about 780 million shares changing hands on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board, and it looks set to post lower daily volume than last week's average of 1.8 billion.

Exporters were higher on short-covering, with Toyota Motor rising 2.3 percent to 2,666 yen, Honda Motor adding 1.5 percent to 2,373 yen and Sony gaining 2.8 percent to 1,565 yen.

Kirin Holdings Co was up 2.5 percent at 987 yen after the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday that the beverage company had found a lactic acid bacterium that invigorates immune cells. The report quoted Kirin as saying the bacterium was safe for use in yoghurt and cheese products, and it aims to develop nutrition supplements and soft drinks containing it.

Gree Inc soared 9 percent to 2,516 yen and DeNa Co was up 6.8 percent at 3,950 yen in heavy trading after Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities raised its rating on both the mobile social gaming operators to "outperform" from "neutral". It cited an improved outlook for the social gaming sector, and estimated the domestic market will be worth 400 billion yen ($5.2 billion) by 2013. ($1 = 77.115 Japanese Yen)