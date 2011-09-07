Nikkei gains 2 percent on short-covering

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Sept 7 The Nikkei average climbed 2 percent on Wednesday after three days of losses, as short-covering offset concerns about the sovereign debt situation in Europe and a U.S. economic slowdown.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 2.0 percent to 8,762.84. The broader Topix index added 1.8 percent to 754.46. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: