Nikkei gains 2 percent on short-covering

TOKYO, Sept 7 The Nikkei average climbed 2 percent on Wednesday after three days of losses, as short-covering offset concerns about the sovereign debt situation in Europe and a U.S. economic slowdown.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 2.0 percent to 8,762.84. The broader Topix index added 1.8 percent to 754.46. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)