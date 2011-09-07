版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 7日 星期三 13:30 BJT

Nikkei gains 2 percent on short-covering

 TOKYO, Sept 7 The Nikkei average climbed 2
percent on Wednesday after three days of losses, as
short-covering offset concerns about the sovereign debt
situation in Europe and a U.S. economic slowdown.	
 The benchmark Nikkei rose 2.0 percent to 8,762.84.
The broader Topix index added 1.8 percent to 754.46. 	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

