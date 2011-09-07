版本:
Nikkei up 2 pct on short-term rebound on short-covering 

 By Lisa Twaronite	
 TOKYO, Sept 7 The Nikkei average climbed 2
percent on Wednesday on short-covering after three days of
losses, with market participants calling the move a short-term
rebound amid fears about the sovereign debt situation in Europe
and a U.S. economic slowdown.    	
 A regional rally helped Tokyo extend gains in the afternoon
and analysts said that after a 5.2 percent drop in Tokyo stocks
in the past three days, valuations show stocks listed on the
main board trading at an attractive average price-to-book ratio
of 0.92. 	
 But wariness persisted ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
Beige Book of regional economic conditions to be released later
Wednesday, which could provide fresh clues on the strength of
the U.S. economy. 	
 "We can't call this an uptrend until we have confirmation
from other regions that there's reason to keep buying shares
other than covering short positions," said Yutaka Miura, senior
technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.	
 The benchmark Nikkei rose 2.0 percent to 8,762.43.
The broader Topix index added 1.8 percent to 754.26. 	
 Despite Wednesday's performance, the Nikkei's March 15
intraday low of 8,227 is still in sight depending on the
performance of global markets, said Norihiro Fujito, a senior
investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities. 	
 "It's a short-term rebound. I'm rather pessimistic," Fujito
said of Wednesday's gains.	
 Volume was thin with about 1.48 million shares changing
hands on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board, poised to fall
short of last week's daily average of 1.8 billion.	
 Over the past three losing days, thee Bank of Japan bought
exchange-trade funds worth 66.9 billion yen ($868 million) which
limited losses and lifted market sentiment. Japanese pension
funds also bought shares, market participants said.	
	
 (Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)

